Founded nearly two centuries ago by Polish immigrants, Polonezköy (Polish Village) was once a harmonious community where different identities and cultures coexisted. However, with the decline of the Polish-origin population, the village now faces the risk of losing its rich cultural heritage.

The village was established in the 19th century with the encouragement of Polish Prince Adam Jerzy Czartoryski. Over time, factors such as urbanization and the emigration of Polish descendants have led to a steady decrease in its population.

Today, the few remaining Polish descendants in the village are making significant efforts to preserve their culture and ensure the continuation of their lineage.

In the seventh installment of the Anadolu Agency's (AA) series titled "Faces of Istanbul," the last remaining Polish villagers of Polonezköy shared their experiences and discussed the cultural transformation of the village.

Inside a house in Polonezköy (Polish Village), where once a harmonious community of different identities and cultures coexisted, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 12, 2025.

Both Polish and Turkish

Dilara Biskupski, a fifth-generation Polish resident of Polonezköy, revealed that nearly all of her relatives had left the village, with many settling in Poland. Despite this, she is determined to continue living in the village with her family.

"I am one of the last mothers of the sixth generation. I have three sons and they are the last Polish descendants in Polonezköy. As long as we can, we want to live here, raise our children and preserve our culture," said Biskupski.

She emphasized that Polonezköy is a unique example of multiculturalism, where different cultures have coexisted harmoniously for generations.

"The village is a beautiful place that represents the true meaning of beauty, togetherness and unity," she added.

Christian-Muslim holiday visits

Biskupski pointed out that for the past two centuries, Muslims and Christians in Polonezköy have lived together peacefully, with mutual respect and brotherhood.

"During every holiday, both Christians and Muslims always visit each other and exchange gifts," she explained. However, she also expressed concern that this cultural richness is now at risk of disappearing.

"My aunts have all moved abroad. I am the only one left from my father’s side. Polonezköy was founded in 1842, and since then, Muslims and Christians have lived here peacefully, without discrimination, always welcoming everyone with open arms. I believe this will continue," she said.

Last generation

Antoni Dohoda, a sixth-generation Polish resident of Polonezköy, also acknowledged the decreasing population. He shared that the first house built in the village was constructed by his great-grandfather and now serves as the Zofia Rizi Memorial House, a place where visitors can learn about the village's history and culture.

Dohoda emphasized that there has been no discrimination in the village.

"We grew up and lived here in a friendly, welcoming environment. We are now fully integrated into Turkish culture and we are very proud of that. But we have never forgotten our roots. We still have relatives in Poland, but our ties are gradually weakening. Economic challenges, the sale of properties by those who left, and the passing of the elderly have led to a significant decline in the population. Now, only the younger generation remains, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep them in Polonezköy," he said.

Özer Okumuş, the village mayor, has lived in Polonezköy for 40 years and described the village's cultural fabric as unique. He noted the significance of Polonezköy being founded by Polish people and its multicultural structure.

"The Polish settlers founded the village, but over time, many emigrated and the population declined. Younger generations who went abroad for education or work have stayed, while the elderly population has decreased. Today, fewer than 50 people of Polish origin remain," Okumuş explained.

He recalled a wonderful childhood in the village, rich in Polish cultural practices. "We grew up with people like Daniel, Antoni and Fredi and we absorbed the culture here. Our roots in Poland have never been severed and Poland’s consulate has played a crucial role in maintaining this culture," Okumuş shared. Reflecting on his memories, he added, "When we first arrived in the village 40 years ago, every evening, we would gather in someone's yard, set up a table and enjoy ourselves."

In the village, people have always supported each other, whether during weddings or funerals, creating a strong sense of community. "No one feels lacking in that sense," he added.

As Polonezköy faces a decline in its Polish-origin population, its residents remain committed to preserving the cultural heritage that has defined the village for generations. Despite the growing challenges, the village remains a symbol of multicultural coexistence, clinging to its roots as it faces an uncertain future.