Britain's Prince George has been pictured in a new photograph taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales, to celebrate his 11th birthday.

The future king looked smart in the black-and-white shot captured by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.

The Waleses shared the close-up portrait of George on social media, alongside the message: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

The photo shows the young prince sitting and smiling at the camera, dressed in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer, and wearing a friendship bracelet on his left wrist.

Kensington Palace declined to reveal who gave the prince the bracelet.

George's birthday celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for the youngster, who traveled with his father to the German capital Berlin to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final and witness their defeat to Spain.

The prince and his 9-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, also joined William at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June to celebrate their father's 42nd birthday.

The royals were pictured smiling with the U.S. singer in a backstage selfie, while Swift's boyfriend, American footballer Travis Kelce, said the royal children were "an absolute delight."

George, second in line to the throne, also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the royal family in June to celebrate the official birthday of King Charles III.

It was Kate's first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.