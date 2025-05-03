In a raw and revealing interview on Friday, Prince Harry aired his frustrations with his family, reigniting the ongoing rift between him and the royal household following a legal battle over his security.

Speaking to the BBC, the 40-year-old prince reiterated his desire for reconciliation, while also rehashing long-standing grievances with the royal family, the British government, and the media.

At the heart of Harry’s current conflict with his family is a decision to strip him of his police protection detail after he stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

In his emotional conversation, Harry claimed that his father, King Charles III, would not speak to him due to the ongoing security dispute.

Harry emphasized that this conflict was fundamentally a "family dispute."

Since stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the U.S. with his wife Meghan, Harry and his family have been embroiled in a bitter public fallout.

Allegations of media harassment and royal hostility only worsened their relationship, particularly after the release of Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, in 2023.

Harry’s legal challenge to reinstate his security in the U.K. was rejected by the Court of Appeal in London on Friday, a blow to his efforts to secure government-funded protection.

The court ruled that decisions regarding security should be made on a case-by-case basis, despite Harry's argument that the withdrawal of his police protection put his family at risk.

The prince pointed fingers at royal officials, suggesting that their decision to remove his security was motivated by an attempt to pressure him into returning to the U.K. He accused them of "knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way," hoping that fear would force him to come back. Harry also criticized his father, the king, saying he had asked Charles to "step out of the way" and allow experts to handle the matter.

In a rare and emotional moment, Harry spoke about the limited contact he has had with his father since Charles' cancer diagnosis last year. With little hope of reconciling soon, Harry said, "The only time I come back to the U.K. is, sadly, for funerals or court cases."

Although Harry's concerns for his safety are well-founded – he is still a target due to his position in the royal family and his past military service – he expressed dismay that he could not secure the same lifetime protection afforded to former prime ministers.

Despite his security struggles, Harry said he could never truly "leave" the royal family, noting that the risks have only grown over time.

Harry’s remarks took a personal turn when he expressed his reluctance to bring his wife and children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, back to the U.K. He lamented that he couldn’t show his children his homeland, given the constant media harassment and hostile social media campaigns aimed at him and Meghan.

The prince's memoir Spare made headlines with its candid attacks on the royal family, including his father, stepmother Camilla, and his brother, Prince William. Yet, in the interview, Harry hinted that he is open to reconciliation, stating, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore."

Experts weighed in on Harry’s words. Historian Anthony Seldon interpreted Harry’s statement as a sign that the prince is looking to "make a new start" and end the cycle of public hostility. However, Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, cast doubt on the possibility of reconciliation, suggesting that Harry’s approach – characterized by openness and defiance – may be at odds with royal traditions of silence and dignity.