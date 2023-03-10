Prince and Princess of Wales visited the volunteers providing aid and raising funds to support the communities impacted by the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria on Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton met representatives from the Hayes Muslim Centre who through bucket collections and other donations after prayers have raised over 25,000 British pounds ($30,000) for the appeal, including over 17,000 British pounds raised on the first day.

They also met representatives from Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Türkiye.

The couple also came together with other communities who have made considerable efforts to raise funds as part of the appeal.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd L) speak to members of the community to the Hayes Muslim Centre, Hayes, U.K., March 9, 2023. (AFP Photo)

A massive U.K. fundraising drive launched by the DEC raised 100 million British pounds. The appeal was launched on Feb. 9 and included a 5 million British pounds donation by the British government via the U.K. Aid Match scheme.

The DEC brought together 15 major U.K. charities including the British Red Cross, Oxfam and ActionAid to raise funds that will cover medical aid, emergency shelter, food and clean water.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck southern Türkiye.

The massive tremors, centered in Kahramanmaraş province, also shook 10 other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adıyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa and Elazığ.

Over 46,100 people were killed in the earthquakes and some 13.5 million people have been affected, with thousands of buildings destroyed.