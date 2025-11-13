One of the most spectacular examples of Renaissance illuminated manuscripts, the 15th-century Borso D’Este Bible, is going on rare public display as part of the Vatican’s Holy Year celebrations.

The two-volume masterpiece, known for its miniature paintings in gold and Afghan lapis lazuli, was unveiled Thursday in the Italian Senate, where it will remain on display until Jan. 16. The Bible is usually kept in a safe at a library in Modena and is rarely exhibited publicly. It was transported to Rome under heavy security and its arrival in the Senate was televised, as workers hauled two big red crates containing the books from an unmarked van.

The Bible was created between 1455 and 1461 by calligrapher Pietro Paolo Marone and illustrators Taddeo Crivelli and Franco dei Russi. The Italian Culture Ministry considers it one of the highest expressions of miniature art, "that unites sacred value, historic relevance, precious materials and refined aesthetics.”

A detail of the 15th century Borso D'Este Bible, comprising two illuminated manuscripts, during its unveiling at the Italian Senate as part of the Vatican's Holy Year celebrations, Rome, Italy, Nov. 13, 2025. (AP Photo)

The Bible will remain behind plate glass during its Roman sojourn, but visitors can "read” it digitally via touch screen displays featuring ultra-high-resolution images.

Alessandra Necci, director of Gallerie Estense in Modena, where the Bible is usually kept, called it the "Mona Lisa of illuminated manuscripts” because of its exquisite artistry and religious inspiration.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, who is in charge of the Vatican’s Jubilee celebrations, said he hoped visitors would be inspired to go home and read their own Bibles after seeing the beauty of the Borso D’Este version.

He said the splendor of the text was a "provocation” that forces contemplation not just of its beauty but of the word of God contained in the text.