When arriving at Dublin Airport, it's highly likely that you'll be landing on an aircraft that has been specially blessed by a resident priest.

The Catholic ceremony, rare among international airports and carried out on the tarmac since 1947, is now set to be maintained and airport officials have rescinded a recent warning that the annual ritual would be halted by new aviation security rules introduced in January.

The airport's operator, DAA, said in April that the "traditional Christmas blessing of the planes will continue to take place" and will be done by the airport's Catholic chaplain, Father Des Doyle.

The event is "a cherished part of his ministry at the airport and we are delighted to be able to support the continuance of this 76-year tradition," Dublin Airport data chief executive Kenny Jacobs said.

When the ceremony was first carried out, Ireland was one of Europe's most staunchly Christian societies. However, the nation has undergone a cultural transformation in recent decades, with church attendance plummeting and immigration leading to a rise in other faiths.

Airport officials say they are "happy to engage with any other faith representative that wishes to perform religious or secular blessings at the airport."

The U-turn came after the airport warned earlier in the month that changes to security rules meant the ceremony, which requires Doyle to have airside clearance, could not go ahead as usual.

That earlier statement prompted accusations that the airport was caving to secular campaign groups after it emerged that one had sought permission to carry out its own ceremony. The airport denied this, saying any cancellation would be for security protocol reasons.