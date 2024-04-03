The final stretch of the last 10 days and nights of Ramadan holds profound significance, offering heightened rewards and blessings. This period provides a prime opportunity for us to fully embrace the spiritual essence of the holy month and earnestly seek redemption before it draws to a close.

Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the "Night of Destiny,” stands as one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar. It marks the occasion when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad and falls within the concluding 10 nights of Ramadan.

Furthermore, Laylat al-Qadr is revered as a night when Allah's mercy profoundly manifests, and it is believed to be the moment when destinies are ordained. It serves as a reminder of the immense blessings and opportunities for spiritual growth that await those who devoutly observe this sacred period.

Allah says in the Quran, “The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months” (Surah Al-Qadr: 3). This means that when a good deed is performed on this holy night, it is as if that deed has been performed for more than 1,000 months.

The exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is unknown, although it is thought to occur on an odd night in the last 10 days of Ramadan (e.g. the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night). The Prophet Muhammad said, “Seek it in the last 10 days, on the odd nights.”

Lady Aishah said: “The prophet would exert his best (in worship) during the last 10 days (of Ramadan) more than at other times.”

The last 10 days are called “the best of times” because they are a time for spiritual reflection, prayer and purification.

And it is the time when Muslims all over the world prepare for Eid al-Fitr, also known as Ramadan Bayram. In addition to fasting, these days are also an opportunity to increase one’s spiritual discipline and do good deeds in preparation for Eid. Here are some ways to take full advantage of this sacred time.

Prayer and recitation

Increasing prayer and reciting the Quran are integral components of worship during the last 10 nights of Ramadan. Sincerely seeking forgiveness, engaging in the recitation of the holy Quran, sending blessings upon the prophet and offering optional prayers serve as acts of devotion that elevate one's spiritual connection. The Prophet Muhammad exemplified this dedication by standing in prayer during the last 10 nights, emphasizing the significance of Laylat al-Qadr as a time for sincere supplication and seeking forgiveness.

Seeking mercy

During Laylat al-Qadr, Muslims are encouraged to focus on prayer, supplicating fervently for forgiveness, guidance and blessings. This special night not only holds immense spiritual significance but also marks the culmination of Ramadan, prompting believers to seize the opportunity for heartfelt prayers. The renowned prayer offered by Lady Aisha to the Prophet Muhammad serves as a timeless invocation, reflecting the essence of seeking divine pardon and mercy.

Performing i’tikaf

Many Muslims choose to observe i'tikaf, a period of seclusion and intense worship during the last 10 days of Ramadan. This practice allows individuals to detach from worldly distractions and immerse themselves fully in spiritual contemplation. Whether in a mosque or within the confines of one's home, i'tikaf offers a unique opportunity to deepen one's connection with Allah, reflect on personal growth and establish enduring religious practices.

Generosity of giving

As the days of Ramadan wane, the act of giving sadaqa takes on added significance, symbolizing generosity and compassion toward those in need. The last 10 days present an opportunity to multiply rewards through charitable deeds, with the rewards of sadaqa during Ramadan multiplied manifold. The Prophet Muhammad emphasized the transformative power of sadaqa, likening it to extinguishing sin and ensuring divine mercy on the Day of Judgment.