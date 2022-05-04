Adults gather in the village square and give their gifts to the children to carry out Ramadan Bayram traditions that have stretched from the Ottoman Empire period to the present day in the village of Erikler in northwestern Turkey's Kırklareli province.

The celebration traditions inherited from the Ottoman Empire period continue to be kept alive in some villages of Kırklareli. In line with the traditions, the village children line up in the village square, while locals who perform prayers on the morning of the bayram collectively give various gifts to the children who are waiting for them. In the village, this tradition highlights the importance of unity and solidarity, and is followed on every holiday.

Speaking about the centuries-old practice, Ismail Işak, one of the residents, said: "Our tradition from the Ottoman period continues in our village. After the Eid prayer, we give gifts to children, and they are happy. This tradition has been going on for centuries. It was not practiced during the COVID-19 for two years. After the break, 1,500 people joined this tradition this year."

Sinem Mutlu, who came to her village from Istanbul to experience the tradition, said: "My husband always told me about it. It was a chance for us to attend with my son for the first time. It is a very nice feeling that such a legacy has come to this day and passed on to our children. We wish everyone a happy holiday."