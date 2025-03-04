The deepest definition of religion is: A revelation-based and experience-possible answer to humanity’s question about its origin (mebde) and destiny (mead). One must understand the fundamental concern that shapes humanity’s journey on Earth to grasp this definition fully. As humans seek to comprehend and solidify their existence, they inevitably confront the reality of birth and death, realizing the profound question of their origins. The question “Where did I come from?” naturally leads to “Where am I going?” forming the very foundation of our consciousness. Our minds are constructed around this question and our ability to think is intrinsically tied to contemplating it.

Religion provides an answer to this fundamental question and the existential anxiety that comes with it. It explains the journey of a person from one place to another while simultaneously defining their identity. Through religion, one can answer the question, “Who am I?” This is why religion is ultimately an answer about “mebde” and “mead.” The reason why humanity cannot abandon religion, no matter the circumstances, is that it provides an answer to the most fundamental question. When we say, “Religion is humanity’s most serious concern,” we are pointing precisely to this aspect of our existence.

The answer to the question “Where did we come from?” in religion is: “We were created by God.” The response “We came from God” or “We were created by God” gives human existence both meaning and assurance. Could there be any greater source of security than realizing that we were not created by chance? We were brought into existence by a higher will, sent here by that will and ultimately, we will return to it.

Humans are beings capable of forming meaningful relationships. This is why meaning itself is the most comforting thing for a person. The statement “We came from God” is an answer so clear and definitive that it leaves no room for uncertainty. He created us; we exist by His will. He is the true existence and we are beings chosen by His will. That means we are not nothing; we did not come from nothingness, nor are we returning to nothingness. It is true that we are not the cause of our own existence. However, if we had come into being by ourselves or as a mere part of nature, that would not have given us any real security. Only by being created by an immortal will we find security. We no longer have fear – our existence and nonexistence do not terrify us anymore because God exists!

So, where are we going? The answer is: We are returning to that infinite and powerful will. Just as we came, we shall go. We will return to the place we came from.

Human perception creates a vast illusion of time and space between coming from God and returning to Him. The main reason for this is the absence of consciousness during both arrival and departure. No one remembers their own coming into existence and no one possesses any knowledge of their departure. The ancient Greek philosopher Epicurus’ famous statement: "Death does not concern us, because as long as we exist, death is not here. And once it comes, we no longer exist," reminds us of this paradox. Therefore, coming from God and returning to Him is not something we can comprehend purely through personal experience or rational thinking. The greatest danger that arises from this is reducing human existence to a mere fable as if it were not accurate. Such an approach leads to forgetting the answer itself.

From the first prophet to the last, all messengers have struggled to engrain in human consciousness the reality of coming from God. The first revelation, "Read in the name of your Lord who created," establishes faith by linking existence to God. When the Prophet Abraham says, “I have turned my face toward the One who created the heavens and the earth,” he is expressing the same truth: The connection between faith and creation. This is the common decree of all revelations: We came from God – there is no doubt about it! There is no other source outside revelation where we could learn this truth. Reason alone can only provide uncertainty. Thus, the statement “We came from God” is a decree of revelation; reason may grasp it, but it could never have formulated it on its own.

This is the first principle of a Muslim’s belief in the hereafter: Without knowing where and from whom we came, we cannot know where we are going.