A Roman-era egg discovered several years back in the town of Aylesbury, central England, was found to still hold liquid. Edward Biddulph, overseeing the excavation at Oxford Archaeology, verified upon inquiry by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) that specialists theorize it contains a merged mixture of egg white and yolk forming a single liquid.

A CT scan showed the liquid, as well as an air bubble. A few months ago, the scan was carried out to clarify how the egg, likely a chicken's, could best be preserved.

The egg was reportedly found in a water-filled pit from which water was once drawn for brewing. It may have been placed there as part of an offering between 270 and 300 A.D.

Other eggs that were also discovered there broke after coming into contact with the air – a liquid with a penetrating sulfurous odor had emerged.

"The egg has huge research potential," said Biddulph.

The long-surviving egg raises the question of how such objects can be preserved, but also what type of chicken it was and questions about the keeping and utilization of chickens and birds in Roman times.

In addition to the eggs, a rare basket was also found during the excavations between 2007 and 2016, which may also have contained bread. Biddulph said it is possible that the objects were placed in the pit as an offering to the underworld as part of a funeral procession.