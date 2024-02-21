I will take you to the city of Rome, Italy, in this article. With its beautiful squares and magnificent buildings that host thousands of tourists every year, this city can be the subject of countless different writings in every detail.

The Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, historic squares and the monuments found in these squares, the Angels Bridge, the Roman Forum, the Colosseum, the Monument to Victor Emmanuel II, the Vatican and the Vatican Museums, the Pantheon, and many more historical structures that we will mention will offer you a completely different travel experience in your Rome visit.

While indulging in Rome's famous pizzas, pasta and ice creams, you may need to allocate perhaps a week to explore this city. Hold tight because, in this article, I will tell you about Rome's lesser-known, undiscovered, hidden structures beyond the places you can see on classic Rome tours.

After reading this article, especially those visiting Rome for the first time will want to see these places in addition to the well-known Roman structures, so they will need to plan a longer trip to Rome.

Although the structures I will mention in this article are undiscovered, be prepared to wait in long queues to enter the Colosseum, the Vatican and the Sistine Chapel, and see them. Go to the Trevi Fountain in the early hours of the morning to capture the most beautiful shots away from its amazing crowds.

Walk across the Angels Bridge and see the enchanting Sant'Angelo Castle on the banks of the Tiber River. Descend and ascend the Spanish Steps repeatedly.

Climb to the top floor of the Monument to Victor Emmanuel II and see the magnificent city of Rome from above.

The Church of St. James, located in Giacomo Matteotti Square, is a historic religious landmark in Rome, Italy. (Getty Images Photo)

Marcellus Theater

Let's begin with the Marcellus Theater, one of Rome's hidden treasures. If you happen to pass by the Marcellus Theater without knowing, you might think it's the Colosseum. Indeed, due to its resemblance to the Colosseum, this place is also known as the Jewish Colosseum.

The theater, located near the historic Apollon Sosianus Temple, is rumored to have been commissioned by Caesar about a century before the Colosseum's construction. The theater, which began during Caesar's reign, was completed by Augustus. Augustus named the theater after his nephew Marcellus, who died at a young age.

Although it has undergone restoration, the theater has not lost its original architecture, and while you can only see it from the outside, you have the chance to visit it, especially during classical music concerts held in the summer.

Piazza della Madonna dei Monti

While some consider it an alternative to the crowds at the Spanish Steps, I still recommend seeing the Spanish Steps. However, spend a sunset as locals do, away from the crowds, at Piazza Della Madonna dei Monti.

Enjoy the tranquility while sipping a drink on the steps of the fountain in the middle of the square in Monti, Rome's first historic district.

While you're here, get lost in the narrow cobblestone streets of Monti, which is like a hidden gem in the middle of Rome, known as the city's first historic district and meaning "mountain" in Italian. You can also have an extraordinary shopping experience in Monti, which is a good alternative for vintage and second-hand shopping enthusiasts.

Largo di Torre Argentina

In Rome, while you're heading to see a historic site you've been longing to visit, another historical structure or ruin can suddenly appear, making you forget where you were going.

Largo di Torre Argentina might be such a place for many people. Despite not being widely known, it holds significant historical value as a ruin. Though its authenticity is debated, this area, located between Campo di Fiori and Piazza Venezia, is known to consist of remnants of four different temples and is recognized as the site where Brutus killed Caesar.

These historically important ruins are now inhabited by numerous cats. Yes, you heard it right, cats. It's a well-known fact that many cats live here, and people even come to adopt cats from this area. In my opinion, this place has already earned its spot on your list of things to see in Rome.

Doria Pamphili Gallery

For everyone visiting Rome, leaving without seeing the Vatican Museums could be disappointing. It's an undeniable fact that the Vatican Museums house remarkable collections, especially within the Sistine Chapel.

While you may want to revisit these museums tirelessly every time you come to Rome, art enthusiasts seeking new discoveries or wanting to escape the crowds of the Vatican Museums can visit the Galleria Doria Pamphilj located in the heart of the city, on Via Del Corso.

This gallery hosts a very special art collection featuring works by Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian and other renowned artists.

Fontana dell'Acqua Paola, rivaling Trevi Fountain. Located on Janiculum Hill, inspired Trevi's design, Rome, Italy. (Getty Images Photo)

Fontana dell'Acqua Paola

If you've already visited the Trevi Fountain in Rome, performed the ritual of tossing a coin into the pool with your back facing it and your right hand over your left shoulder, and you find yourself back in Rome again, this time, I recommend giving Fontanone Fountain a chance.

I believe this fountain is as impressive as the Trevi Fountain and it actually served as an inspiration for the Trevi Fountain, which was built 200 years later.

Aventine Hill

Aventine Hill, one of Rome's seven hills, is actually a touristy place. Besides churches, basilicas and remarkable buildings on the hill, there's also an attraction that draws tourists. When you reach the top of the hill, you might notice a long line in front of the green door at Piazza Dei Cavalieri Di Malta Square.

I can almost hear you saying, "So much for it being a hidden, undiscovered place." True, it has been discovered in recent years and has become touristy. However, I wanted to mention it because it's still relatively less known around me. If you join the long queue and patiently wait, I can assure you that when you look through the tiny keyhole on that green door, you'll see an amazing view.

Through that tiny keyhole, you'll see the dome of the famous St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. And it looks as if you're about to take a photo, as if you've perfectly framed the basilica and adorned its surroundings with borders. I hope for clear and rain-free weather so that you can see this view. Enjoy the sight!

Baths of Caracalla

Now, let me tell you about a place you won't find in classic Rome travel guides but holds great historical value as one of ancient Rome's largest second baths: the Caracalla Baths.

Also known as the Baths of Caracalla in some places, this complex was built in the third century A.D. In the summer months, you can participate in events such as opera and ballet held in this complex, allowing you to indulge in music and immerse yourself in this historical atmosphere.

Piazza Farnese

I haven't seen any unattractive squares in Rome. Piazza Farnese is one of Rome's stunning squares. Piazza Farnese could be an alternative to the dazzling Piazza Navona, as it also boasts a fountain in the middle and two fountains with ancient pools dating back to the Caracalla Baths.

However, for those seeking a quieter square away from the crowds of Piazza Navona, this might be more suitable.

National Museum of Pasta

For those who say they won't leave Rome without seeing a pasta museum in the homeland of pasta, here's the National Pasta Museum. Opened in the 12th century in homage to the discovery of pasta in Italy, the museum showcases exhibitions explaining the production stages of pasta.

Pyramid of Caius Cestius

You might have suddenly felt like you were reading a travel guide for Egypt when you saw the title. Yes, you heard right. There is a pyramid that still exists in Rome.

Following the interest in Egyptian culture, the ancient Romans had their tombs built in the shape of pyramids. Caius Cestius Pyramid is one of them.

You can add these places to your Classic Rome tour to discover the hidden treasures of Rome. From the Marcellus Theater to the Gallus Pyramid, you can rediscover Rome's history in places you've never heard of before and have different experiences. These alternative stops offer an unforgettable travel experience for those who want to see Rome from a different perspective.