A cat believed to be the world's oldest, Rosie, has died at the age of 33 in England, according to unofficial records.

Lila Brisset, 73, from Norfolk, told The Sun newspaper that her cat Rosie, whom she adopted in the 1990s, passed away at the age of 33. Rosie's age is said to be equivalent to 152 in human years.

Despite her cat's unofficial title as the world's oldest, Brisset never submitted Rosie's details to Guinness World Records.

According to Guinness, the current record holder for the world's oldest living cat is Flossie, aged 28, also from England. The previous record-holder, Creme Puff, lived to be 38 years old.

