Russian billionaire Alexander Svetakov is on holiday with his 72-meter (236-foot) yacht worth $120 million in Türkiye's Bodrum.

The Cloudbreak, a yacht owned by Alexander Svetakov, who has a fortune of $2.5 billion, anchored in Yalıkavak the other day. The yacht, said to be worth $120 million, features a pool, sauna, massage room, cinema and gym. The mega yacht is among the most expensive in the world.

According to Forbes, Alexander Svetakov is a major property owner in the Moscow region, with a significant portion of his holdings in New Moscow. He began his career by importing electronics from Asia. In 2007, Svetakov sold Absolut Bank, one of his earlier ventures, for $1.4 billion – a record at the time for Russia's banking sector. His investment group, Absolut, was involved in a diverse range of businesses, from real estate to caviar extraction. In recent years, Svetakov sold his caviar business and shifted his focus to residential real estate.

He currently holds a fortune of $2.5 billion.