Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of a new-generation, artificial intelligence-powered “Fatwa Robot” alongside the implementation of advanced technologies designed to manage the flow of pilgrims at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has introduced the second version of the “Menarat Al-Haramain Robot,” commonly referred to as the Fatwa Robot. It is designed to answer religious inquiries from pilgrims using artificial intelligence, marking a significant step in the kingdom’s efforts to integrate modern technology into the spiritual experience of Hajj and Umrah.

The initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader commitment to digital transformation and the enhancement of pilgrim services through smart solutions. The AI-powered robot serves as an intelligent source of Islamic guidance, tailored specifically for use in the Two Holy Mosques.

It draws on an extensive database of pre-verified religious rulings (fatwas) to respond to frequently asked questions. If a query is not available in its system, the robot can instantly connect the user to qualified Islamic scholars via videoconferencing, ensuring timely and personalized religious guidance.

Crowd management tech

The presidency also announced the deployment of sophisticated technology systems to monitor and manage crowds during the Hajj season. These include:

Ground sensors and gate readers: Installed at major entry and exit points of the Grand Mosque to track and control the movement of pilgrims.

Flow optimization technology: Real-time monitoring of crowd direction and density to enhance operational efficiency, direct foot traffic and prevent overcrowding.

AI-enhanced surveillance cameras: These cameras detect and analyze motion patterns, allowing authorities to instantly identify bottlenecks and manage congestion more effectively.

These innovations aim to improve the safety and spiritual focus of the pilgrimage by minimizing logistical challenges and maximizing the efficiency of crowd flow in and around the holy sites.

As the Hajj season approaches, pilgrims have started arriving at the Dhul-Hulayfah Miqat (also known as the Miqat Mosque), one of the designated stations where pilgrims enter the state of ihram before proceeding to Mecca.