The second man on the moon, former U.S. astronaut Buzz Aldrin who walked on the lunar surface more than a half-century ago, got married on his 93rd birthday.

"On my 93rd birthday ... I am pleased to announce that my long-time love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," Aldrin tweeted to his more than 540,000 Twitter followers on Friday. He also stated that he and his bride were "as excited as eloping teenagers."

The tweet included photos of Aldrin in a tuxedo and Faur, reported by U.S. media as being 63 years of age, in a long-sleeve wedding gown.

Aldrin gained worldwide fame and a place in history by setting foot on the moon 20 minutes after fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong took his epic first step on July 20, 1969, as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur during their wedding ceremony, Washington, U.S., Jan. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

According to her LinkedIn page, Faur, who has a doctoral degree in chemical engineering, has served as executive vice president of Buzz Aldrin Ventures for the past four years.

The marriage to Faur is his fourth.

The intense fame generated by the Apollo 11 mission 54 years ago overwhelmed Aldrin after he returned to Earth.

The former fighter pilot suffered from depression and alcoholism but ultimately came to terms with his fame and has been known since for his public appearances. He is also the author of nine books and advocates for human space exploration.