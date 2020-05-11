Astronomers in New Zealand have discovered a new "one in a million” super-Earth planet.
According to a report by India-based technology news website TechExplorist, scientists at the University of Canterbury discovered the planet by using a microlensing technique. The details of the study were published in The Astronomical Journal.
The planet, named OGLE-2018-BLG-0677, was first observed in 2018 using a telescope in Chile, and later through three identical telescopes in Chile, Australia, and South Africa, reported TechExplorist.
"The planet would have a mass somewhere between that of Earth and Neptune. It would orbit at a location between Venus and Earth from the parent star. The host star is expected to have a smaller mass than our Sun, the planet would have a ‘year’ of approximately 617 days,” TechExplorist wrote.
Head of the research team Herrera Martin said: "The combined gravity of the planet and its host star caused the light from a more distant background star to be magnified in a particular way,” adding: "We used telescopes distributed around the world to measure the light-bending effect.”
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.