Classics are classic for a reason, and even in a pristinely modern setting they do hold up and have their advantages it seems. Case in point: Listening to a Beethoven symphony instead of dance music, hip-hop or a moody ballad from Adele while on the move could possibly increase the range of your electric car, according to tests recently carried out on behalf of one manufacturer.

South Korean manufacturer Kia is backing this unusual claim with the results of trials in which various types of music were played on the sound system of a Kia EV6 electric.

According to Kia’s trial, playing Beethoven's "Symphony No.9" inside an electric vehicle (EV) made it more efficient. By contrast, the Weeknd’s high-energy smash hit "Blinding Lights" had a negative effect by making the car’s battery drain more quickly.

Range anxiety continues to be a major fear among drivers considering the switch to an electric car, and research has previously shown driving style can impact battery life, with smoother driving known to improve range.

Kia’s study was conducted by Dr. Duncan Williams, a lecturer at the British University of Salford’s School of Science, Engineering and Environment.

"What we found from only two days of testing was that music really can have a dramatic influence on the real-world driving range of an electric vehicle," said Williams.

Kia’s playlist consisted of Tycho (Awake), Adele (Hello), The Weeknd (Blinding Lights), Anna Meredith (Nautilus), Kanye West (Fade) and Beethoven's Symphony No.9.

It seems those taking part drove up to four times more efficiently when listening to Beethoven than other songs.

"Blinding Lights" made the drivers twice as inefficient, probably because of the up-tempo beat that makes them want to go faster, which in turn runs down the battery more quickly. Beethoven had a calming effect and resulted in more power saved, according to the research.

Multiple participants who had never driven a pure electric before took the EV6 on an 18-mile route made up of residential roads, traffic-congested city streets, and open winding country roads.

Each driver listened to the same playlist in identical order, all at the same volume and sound settings when Kia recorded their biometric measurements.