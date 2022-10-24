The world needs science and science needs women. That in a nutshell has been the motto of L'Oreal's "For Women in Science" program which has recently celebrated its 20 years of efforts in promoting gender equality in science in Türkiye – in collaboration with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO – to encourage women's contribution to science, to crown the achievements of young and talented women scientists and to ensure their recognition.

Each year, the program supports more than 250 talented young female researchers. Through its 52 regional and national programs, the L'Oreal Foundation and UNESCO support them at a crucial period in their careers, during their thesis or postdoctoral studies.

Globally the program has been taking place since 1998, while in Türkiye it was held for the first time in 2003. Since then, more than 3,000 female scientists, including over 100 in Türkiye, have been given financial support to help them turn their scientific projects into reality, and some of them have also been awarded the Nobel Prize.

I recently spoke with Country General Manager at L'Oreal Türkiye Sinem Sandıkçı Gökçen about the program's impact, contributions, efforts, obstacles and celebrations in supporting women scientists in Türkiye.

The program offers awards to promote, enhance and encourage the contribution of women pursuing their research careers in Türkiye in the fields of life and material sciences.

What kind of developments have you observed for women in science since this project's inception back in 1998?

"As you said, this is a journey we started in 1998 globally and in Türkiye in 2003, and since then, we have awarded nearly 4,000 women scientists globally – 3,900 to be exact – and five of these awarded women have received Nobel prizes. It means we are championing the right people, we are encouraging the right people, and they can advance in their careers, so we can give that as an example (of how women have progressed).

"We are happy and proud to be able to carry out such a sustainable and long-term project in Türkiye, as this is our 20th anniversary in the country. We have supported 116 women scientists so far, and we are among the top five countries that support the most women scientists who contribute to the program, which is a great pleasure for us and if we have made the slightest contribution to the fact that the figure of representation of women in science is approaching 40% in Türkiye, while it is 33% in the world, as L'Oreal Türkiye (we would be proud and happy). I would like to underline that this is a project that we have implemented together with the UNESCO Türkiye National Commission."

What kind of difficulties did you encounter in this process and can you talk about the solutions you produced to these difficulties?

"The biggest challenge of the project is actually being able to spread this project to a much larger audience because the more applications there are, the better quality works we can choose, the better we can award projects that benefit the world, so we need a little support (from people and outlets) like you that will bring these projects together with larger audiences as we try to overcome this challenge.

"Because, really as we reward young people, especially women scientists under the age of 40, to support gender equality in science, it is very critical for us to make their projects visible, to inspire young talents and to be a beacon of light to the next generation. The more this is heard the better, and so the biggest challenge is reaching larger audiences, receiving more applicants, making this program more known, because the world needs science and science needs women."

What kind of responsibilities do state and private sectors take in these programs carried out in Türkiye?

"This is a private sector project for women of science, but the UNESCO Türkiye National Commission is our jury. We do not choose the side projects in any way, they are selected by a special jury determined by the UNESCO commission, so we have very good cooperation, therefore we provide both financial support and we can say that we give support to their visibility and a little more recognition. We can describe our project as a private sector project."

You are trying to break down terms and perceptions such as (in Turkish) "bilim adamı" – or science-man in English – what is the importance of these efforts?

Since we support gender equality in science, we really try to break some prejudices. So, no science-man, but science-people – or scientist. Because women have a very different eye in science, they can bring a different perspective that is much more questioning, much more curious, and offer real and very creative solutions, so we are trying to bring (that eye, encourage that eye) into science by using the right words and making the right directions to fix it."

What are the biggest challenges faced by Turkish female scientists? What do your programs provide in minimizing these difficulties?

"We can actually say that there are a few barriers when you look at it, social barriers like one has to take care of the house, one has to take care of the children (which can be detrimental to the pursuit of science). Because science is a branch that requires long hours, you have to spend a lot of effort in the laboratory, sometimes you have to devote yourself completely, think about it; you really are saving the world at the end of the day, you are not doing just any ordinary work in this regard.

"So, it is very important for (women) to be supported by society, to be supported by their environment and to remove social barriers. We are trying to break this prejudice by turning (branches of science) into a profession; a profession which is more preferred by younger girls, one which they can be inspired with. You can actually have a very successful career as a scientist and have a very successful family life or private life: This is what we are showing with our role models.

"Secondly, there is a little lack of self-confidence. Think of that as the individual obstacles ahead of us. We, women, have barriers that we set for ourselves.

"In order to overcome that obstacle of self-confidence, we support women by creating brilliant role models who can stand as a source of inspiration. We showcase their success stories in which they can see (how these role models have overcome their obstacles of confidence) as they say 'Look, I had started (down) here. What is important is taking this step, after which everything will fall into place.' Apart from that, sciences are a financially tough area in which science projects are in constant need and search for funding and support. So, we also provide financial support in that regard by awarding TL 120,000 per person for their projects to the women we choose as scholars to help them get to the next stage."

How do you think this initiative has affected the contribution of women to science in Türkiye since the day it was launched?

"We both wholeheartedly hope and really know that (its impact has been) very positive because you can hear the stories onstage. Some of them were inspired by the scientists we chose in the past, and they have come to this day. We plan to bring light and inspiration to many women after each of our scholars, and we are taking such steps, I think we have succeeded in this. As I said, if gender equality in Türkiye today is at a better level than in the more developed countries of the world, I think this program has contributed to that to some extent."

What advice would you give to young women of science?

"They should always follow the path they believe in, and not forget that their dreams will start with a brave step. They should get any means of support they can get from their environment, if they need financial support, if they need more social support, they should implement all support mechanisms possible. Because we need their creativity all too much. If we consider the terrible conditions that the world finds itself in, we need people to save us and to find a solution to urgent problems. So, I would like to encourage women to devote their creativity and innovation to science and to trust their self-confidence in what they can do."