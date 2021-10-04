The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch, the jury said on Monday.

The winners were announced by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee.

"The groundbreaking discoveries ... by this year's Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world," the Nobel jury said.