The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, and Alexei Ekimov for their contributions to the field of quantum dots, as announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Wednesday.

They were awarded the prize "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots," the academy said in a statement.

A quantum dot is a nanometer-sized semiconductor particle traditionally with a core-shell structure.

Quantum dots are widely used for their unique optical properties, as they emit light of specific wavelengths if energy is applied to them.

They can be found in modern screens and LED lamps and are also used in tumor surgery, among a broad range of applications.

"independent of each other, Ekimov and Brus succeeded in creating quantum dots, and Bawendi revolutionized chemical production," the academy said.