Scientists in Serbia have named a newly discovered species of beetle after tennis star Novak Djokovic due to the insect's speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment.

The insect, which belongs to the Duvalius genus of ground beetles that are present in Europe, was discovered several years ago in an underground pit in western Serbia.

It is named Duvalius Dokovici, the Tanjug news agency quoted researcher Nikola Vesovic, a professor with Belgrade University's Faculty of Biology, as saying.

Vesovic said that a new species was a specialized underground Coleoptera beetle, a predator which had lost its eyes living deep underground.

"I proposed to name the new species after Djokovic," Vesovic was quoted as saying. "He is the man who did much for this country. We feel urged to pay him back in the way we can."

Djokovic is widely popular in Serbia and across much of the Balkans, where he frequently appears in public and holds exhibition matches in between his busy international schedule.

A few months ago a freshwater snail in Montenegro was also named after the tennis star.

Last weekend, the 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won 21 Grand Slam trophies, won the Tel Aviv Open, after winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July.

On Sunday, Djokovic needed only 75 minutes to win his 90th tour title, overcoming third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open.