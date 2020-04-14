Scientists have observed the biggest supernova – stellar explosion – ever detected, the violent death of a huge star up to 100 times more massive than our sun in a faraway galaxy.
The supernova, releasing twice as much energy as any other stellar explosion observed to date, occurred about 4.6 billion light years from Earth in a relatively small galaxy, scientists said. A light year is the distance light travels in a year, 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers).
It might represent, they added, a type of supernova that until now has only been theorized.
Astrophysicist Matt Nicholl of the University of Birmingham in England said two very massive stars – each about 50 times the sun's mass – may have merged to make one extremely massive star roughly 1,000 years before the explosion. They had been part of what is called a binary system with two stars gravitationally bound to each other.
The merged star exploded in a supernova, formally named SN2016aps, inside a very dense and hydrogen-rich envelope.
"We found that the supernova was able to become so bright because of a powerful collision between the debris ejected by the explosion and a shell of gas shaken off by the star a few years earlier," said Nicholl, lead author of the study published this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.
