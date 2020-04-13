Thanks to virtual reality technology, you do not have to buy a $500,000 ticket for a trip to Mars. A virtual trip to Mars from the comfort of your home is now possible.

While the coronavirus outbreak continues, live broadcasts are being carried out in many parts of the world, including Turkey, so that life does not come to a complete halt and people can still find motivation.

And now you have another fantastic option to watch at home: Mars, the red planet, which is some 80 million kilometers from Earth.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who dreams of settling on Mars, had previously announced that a round-trip ticket to the Red Planet Mars could be under $500,000, saying that figure could come down to under $100,000 over time.

However, NASA has a more attractive offer for those who want to see Mars. Moreover, it is free. NASA is offering a simulator that allows you to travel on the surface of Mars with the Curiosity exploration vehicle. With Experience Curiosity, it is possible to look at Mars through the eyes of the exploration vehicle.

A low-angle self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover showing the vehicle at the site from which it reached down to drill into a rock target call "Buckskin" is shown in this handout photo, taken Aug. 5, 2015, and provided by NASA on Oct. 8, 2015. (Reuters Photo)

Those wondering what kind of an experience it would be to set foot on Mars can begin the journey toward Mars by clicking the link accessmars.withgoogle.com

With the simulator, you can navigate on Mars and explore the hitherto undiscovered parts of its planet. These virtual tours are completely free. A small note before embarking on a virtual tour to Mars: The resolution will be clearer if you access it from a computer or tablet.