The largest search for the Loch Ness Monster, a mythical monster that is said to inhabit Loch Ness, in over 50 years is set to begin in Scotland.

The Loch Ness Centre at Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) have joined forces to conduct an extensive surface water survey on Aug. 26-27. They aim to unravel the mysteries surrounding the elusive creature, making it the most significant search since 1972 when the Loch Ness Investigation Bureau delved into the mythical monster's existence.

Nessie enthusiasts and budding hunters are encouraged to participate in this historic event to contribute to the age-old quest for the truth behind the legend.

Surveying equipment that has never been used on the loch before will be deployed to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters.

This will include drones that will produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as it is believed observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any strange anomalies.

A hydrophone will also be used to detect acoustic signals under the water and listen for any Nessie-like calls, as well as other technology that could prove useful in the search.

The Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to keep an eye out for any breaks in the water or any other inexplicable movements over the weekend.

Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers at the center on what to look out for and how to record findings. There will also be a debrief in the afternoon to go through the day's events.

Undated handout photo issued by the Loch Ness Centre of visitors at the centre, the former Drumnadrochit Hotel where the Loch Ness monster is said to have been glimpsed by a former manageress. (dpa Photo)

The Loch Ness Centre is located at the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, where it is said manageress Aldie Mackay reported seeing a "water beast" in Loch Ness 90 years ago.

McKenna said: "Since starting LNE, it's always been our goal to record, study and analyze all manner of natural behavior and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain.

"It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world."

Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, added: "We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous loch.

"The weekend gives an opportunity to search the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can't wait to see what we find."

Legend or real?

The legend of the Loch Ness Monster appeared with the first recorded sighting dating back to 565 A.D. when Irish missionary Saint Columba is said to have encountered a "water beast" in the River Ness. However, it was in the 1930s that the modern fame of Nessie began to spread because of a series of alleged sightings and newspaper reports.

Over the years, there have been numerous claimed sightings of Nessie, as well as various photographs and sonar readings that have been interpreted as potential evidence of its existence. However, no concrete evidence has been found to prove the existence of the creature, and many of the photographs and sightings have been debunked as hoaxes or misidentifications of other animals or natural phenomena.