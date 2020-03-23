The first signs of spring have blossomed in eastern Turkey, bravely popping up from beneath the snow-covered ground, signaling that milder weather is finally on its way and harsh winter will soon leave its place to sunny spring.

Clusters of bright white bell-shaped flowers, aka snowdrops, have decorated the plains of Muş, creating a magical and cheery sight for photographers and the like.

Usually blooming every year from late March to early April, the snowdrops were on cue again this year, creating picture-perfect postcard material against a backdrop of snowy mountains.

Olcay Tekin, a local from the village of Çöğürlü in central Muş, took this opportunity to take some fantastic shots while his daughter Irmak modeled for him.

Despite their dainty and delicate look, snowdrops are surprisingly resilient. They are able to withstand low temperatures and even if frost hits and snow falls, the little flowers simply slow down their growth. They spring to life again when the temperatures rise. Hence, they also symbolize hope.