In many parts of the world, including Africa, seashells served as a widely accepted form of currency for centuries, especially as the barter system proved insufficient for more complex economies.

Seashells, first believed to have been used as a medium of exchange in Africa during the 13th century, were used as currency until the late 19th century.

Praised for their durability, difficulty in counterfeiting and ease of transport, seashells have become a reliable transaction method across the continent. Beyond their economic role, they have remained a symbol of power and prestige in various African cultures.

Even before seashells were used as money, they were valued as decorative items, jewelry and precious stones. Their commercial worth was determined by factors such as their shine, patterns, size, age and quality.

Like the U.S. dollar today, seashells facilitated trade among tribes, communities and royal courts across Africa.

In modern times, the legacy of seashell currency persists, notably in Ghana, where the national currency is called the "cedi,” meaning "seashell” in the local language. Images of seashells are also featured on some banknotes in Africa, commemorating their historical significance.

Enslaved people sold for seashells

Cameroonian antiquities expert Aboubakar Njiemoun explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that after the era of bartering, seashells became the primary currency for most African communities. As trade and interactions between societies grew, the barter system became inadequate, leading to the emergence of "cauri” shells as money.

"With bartering, you could only exchange goods directly. If you had palm oil and needed salt, you had to wait until someone with salt wanted your palm oil. This was a significant barrier to trade,” Njiemoun explained.

"Africans then started using cauri seashells as their first form of money,” he added.

Njiemoun detailed how seashells were grouped and strung together for transactions. Common units used in the African trade included 40 shells on a string, 2,000 on a rope, and 20,000 in a bag. By the 18th century, one enslaved person could be bought for approximately 100,000 seashells.

As European missionaries arrived, African societies gradually transitioned to using copper coins, yet seashells continued to hold cultural significance.

While seashells have lost their monetary value, they still hold mystical and symbolic significance in African societies.