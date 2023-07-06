The summer season provides a great opportunity for home and garden maintenance and arrangement as the days get longer while also being a perfect time to redecorate your home and add more color to your living space. You have plenty of time to refresh, organize and clean your spaces both inside and outside. So, let's take a look at what you can do at home as you prepare for the summer season.

First, one of the things to consider when preparing for summer is to freshen up your interiors. Due to the hot weather during the summer, it is important to create a cool and comfortable atmosphere in your home. For this, you can change your curtains with lighter colors, remove thick fabrics and open your windows frequently to increase air circulation.

You can also liven up your home by using decoration items suitable for the summer season. You can add decorative elements that reflect the summer theme, such as citrus colors, seashells and plant-patterned accessories. These will help you create a fresh and summer mood in your home.

As you prepare for summer, it's important to review your outdoor spaces as well. If you have a garden or terrace or even a balcony, you may need to take some time to organize these areas. You can decorate your garden with flowers, water and prune your plants. You can also clean your terrace, organize your furniture, and add a pergola or umbrella to create a shaded area.

Home care is also an important issue for the summer season. Summer heat can cause some problems that can affect your home. That's why it's important to check your roof and watch for moisture or water leaks from the ceiling and walls. You can also ensure that your air conditioners are operating efficiently by maintaining them.

Wardrobes

When summer arrives, you have a great opportunity to organize your wardrobe and get it ready for summer. Wardrobe arrangement allows you to make room for new season trends while making your clothes more accessible. Here are some tips on organizing closets in the summer.

First, remove the winter clothes from your closet. Set aside winter items such as sweaters, coats and heavy-weight clothing. This will free up more space in your closet and make it easier to organize your summer outfits.

Focus on items that are often worn during the summer. Highlight summer outfits such as T-shirts, shorts, skirts and light dresses. Place these pieces in the front of your closet so you can access them easily. You can also add light and stylish shawls or scarves to combine with accessories of different colors and patterns.

As you organize your closet, categorize your clothes. For example, T-shirts can be in one section, trousers in another, and dresses in a separate section. That way, it will be easier to find the outfit you want.

You can also consider using organizers in your closet. Organizers such as coat hangers, shelf dividers or storage boxes allow you to display your clothes in a more organized way. You can also use small boxes or jewelry hangers to organize your accessories.

Finally, you can consider donating or selling old and unused clothes in your closet. This frees up more room in your closet and is a nice way to help those in need.

By organizing your clothes, you can have a more comfortable and stylish summer wardrobe. Also, a tidy closet makes your daily life easier and reduces your stress.

Let's get to the exterior of our house.

Gardens

There are some important steps to take in the summer for garden maintenance. Here are some tips for keeping your garden well-groomed in the summer.

It is very important to water your plants regularly during the summer months. In hot weather conditions, plants need more water. Watering early in the morning or late evening prevents water from evaporating and allows plants to absorb it better.

Covering the soil surface with mulch retains water, keeps the soil cool and inhibits weed growth. Organic mulches release nutrients into the soil and help your plants grow healthier.

Weeds grow rapidly in the summer. These steal nutrients and water from your plants. Check your garden regularly and control it by pulling weeds or using a pesticide.

Use the appropriate fertilizers to feed your plants in the summer. Organic or chemical fertilizers provide plants with the nutrients they need. Fertilize as recommended by the manufacturer and avoid over-fertilizing as this can harm your plants.

Trim your plants as needed during the summer months. Cutting dead or diseased branches preserves the health of plants. Also, pruning overgrown plants allows you to shape better and use the plant's energy more efficiently.

In the summer, insects and pests can be a problem in your garden. Check the plants regularly and if you detect pests, get rid of them using natural pesticides or biological control methods.

Garden maintenance in the summer is important to keep your plants healthy and beautiful-looking. You can take care of your garden regularly by paying attention to the tips above.

Balconies, terraces

It is important to follow some maintenance steps so that you can have a pleasant time on your balcony or terrace during the summer months. Here are some suggestions.

Cleaning is a good step to start. You can start by sweeping or vacuuming dust, leaves and other debris accumulated on the floor. Then clean the floor and walls using a cloth or sponge with warm water and cleaning detergent. Also, do not forget to clean the windows and balcony doors.

If you are growing plants, you need to take care of them regularly. Pay attention to the plants' watering, fertilizing and pruning needs. To keep your plants healthy and beautiful-looking, regularly remove dead leaves and repot as needed.

Clean and organize your furniture. For the care of wooden furniture, you can use special wood cleaners. You can clean metal or plastic furniture with warm soapy water. You can use a cover or parasol to protect your furniture from the sun, rain and other weather conditions.

Check the floor covering and service if necessary. Use wood preservatives regularly to prevent rot on wooden floors. Make sure the joints are clean on ceramic or stone pavements. If the floor covering is damaged, take steps to repair or replace it.

You can create a more joyful ambiance by decorating your terrace or balcony as well. You can add a personal touch by using decorative elements such as plants, cushions, covers, candles and parasols. You can also use sunscreen curtains or tarpaulins to shade your balcony.