The long-running American animated sitcom, "The Simpsons," continues to make people scratch their heads with its uncanny ability to foresee future events. Renowned for its accurate predictions, the animated series is now being claimed to have foretold the premiere of the film "Oppenheimer" as well as the outbreak of a Kosovo-Serbia war in the fall of the same year.

During a recent television appearance, American journalist Natalie Morris highlighted a specific episode of "The Simpsons" that depicted scenes of war in the Balkans, coinciding with also the release of a film on J. Robert Oppenheimer which funnily enough is releasing this week in 2023, precisely in the year 2023, between Kosovo and Serbia.

Referring to the episode "Home Away From Homer" – episode 20 of season 16 – which originally aired in 2005, Morris pointed out that when the Simpsons family arrives at a cinema, an advertisement for the movie "Oppenheimer" is prominently displayed.

In the same episode, a movie depicts a conflict in the Balkans, which has captured the attention of many as tensions are rising in the Balkans, and "Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan prepares to hit theaters within the same year.

Throughout its broadcasting history, "The Simpsons" has been widely claimed to have predicted a range of real-world events. From Disney's acquisition of Fox, Donald Trump's presidency, Kamala Harris becoming president, the toppling of the Columbus statue, the advent of smartwatches, the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks, to the discovery of an old Beatles letter, the 9/11 attacks, and Lady Gaga's aerial performance at the Super Bowl, the animated show has seemingly become a modern-day oracle.

As the world keeps an eye on the Balkans for any potential tensions in the fall of 2023, "The Simpsons" once again has people wondering if it holds some form of prophetic power or if it's just an entertaining coincidence.