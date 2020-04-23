The Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency, which promotes tourism in Turkey in the global market, has opened liveturkey.com under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, liveturkey.com, which has been launched at a time when the majority of travelers are confined to their homes, will primarily offer live broadcasts of a variety of experiences throughout Turkey on topics such as culture and arts, history, sports, gastronomy and entertainment.

The website brings together experiences that foreign tourists wonder about and miss in Turkey and offers the world online art events organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

According to the statement, the website will broadcast videos of Turkish cuisine with the participation of famous chefs, direct the audience to the virtual tours of Turkey’s important museums, and inspire them to travel to the country as a promotional platform for adventure and extreme sports in Turkey. The website also offers global tourism consumers an opportunity to experience a taste of Turkey during their stay at home.