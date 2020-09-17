Sony announced Thursday that the PlayStation 5 home video game console is set to be released Nov. 12.

It will first be available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Sales in the U.K. and elsewhere will begin Nov. 19.

The PS5 Digital Edition – which does not have a disc drive – will cost $399.99 (about TL 3,020) while the "regular" version with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for $499.99.

Preorders have begun at select retailers.

Sony's first console was released as the PlayStation in Japan in December 1994 and has since sold millions of units worldwide. Its top competitors are Xbox, Wii and Nintendo.