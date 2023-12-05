The town of Guernica, known for its rich history in the Spanish Civil War, is planning an event to express solidarity with Palestine.

The Guernica-Palestine Citizens Initiative, a coalition of unions, political parties and social organizations, announced plans for a symbolic human mosaic on Dec. 8, drawing parallels between Guernica’s past suffering and the ongoing plight in Gaza.

The event, scheduled to take place in the town’s main square, where civilians were mercilessly bombed in 1937, aims to send a powerful message of support for Palestine amid the current conflict with Israel.

Sirens will wail in remembrance, while artists and poets from Palestine and the Basque region will lend their voices through poignant readings and soul-stirring songs.

The organizers, in a statement, declared their intent to spotlight the genocide being perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people.

“We want to shout to the world that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people and share the pain of the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The human mosaic in the square will unfold as a poignant tableau depicting the Palestinian flag and the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire of Israel’s’ attacks on Gaza.

Guernica, historically significant for its strategic location during the Spanish Civil War, faced devastation on April 26, 1937, when German and Italian planes, on the orders of Nationalist forces led by dictator Gen. Francisco Franco, carried out a devastating air raid.

The assault resulted in widespread destruction and the tragic loss of many civilian lives.

Notably, the renowned Spanish painter Pablo Picasso immortalized the horrors of the Guernica bombing through his iconic painting of the same name.

Completed between May and June 1937 in Paris, the painting stands as a powerful testament to the brutality of war and is currently housed in the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid.