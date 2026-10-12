Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding of his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and businessman Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii on Saturday, shortly after the former couple finalized their divorce.

Maguire, best known for playing Spider-Man, led the ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai on the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where 49-year-old Meyer married 34-year-old Ogunlesi in an oceanfront ceremony.

The wedding marked the culmination of the couple’s three-year relationship and drew several high-profile guests from the worlds of entertainment, business and fashion.

Maguire married Meyer in Kona, Hawaii, in 2007. The couple announced their separation in 2016 and their divorce was finalized recently. Despite their split, Maguire officiated the ceremony, formally pronouncing Meyer and Ogunlesi married.

The ceremony took place beneath a flower-adorned arch overlooking the ocean. Maguire cheerfully read from prepared notes as the couple exchanged vows and kissed in front of their guests.

According to the Daily Mail, attendees included actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a longtime friend of Maguire, and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez; actor Courteney Cox; and fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

Photographs from the event showed Meyer mingling with guests in her wedding dress and sharing a warm embrace with Cox.