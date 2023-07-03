As lovers of the sky, astronomy enthusiasts of all ages are preparing for the Saklıkent Sky Observation Event in Antalya's Saklıkent due to be held next month as the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) gears up to host the annual event once again by their observatory at the astronomically gifted site.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır commented on the event held since 1998 at the TÜBITAK National Observatory in Antalya, saying that as Türkiye was advancing on its space ambitions these events would inspire the youth.

The observation event is to be held between Aug. 10 and 13, and will host 1,000 participants.

Astronomy enthusiasts will gather at Türkiye's largest observatory, the TÜBITAK National Observatory in Antalya, which also hosts some of the country's most advanced telescopes. The participants, which are to be determined through a lottery system, will have the chance to observe the skies at Saklıkent at an altitude of 2,000 meters (6,561 feet).

Kacır stated that the main purpose of their work was to activate curiosity about science, technology, space and astronomy in children. He said that they believe that children who study the stars, moon and planets will become important scientists of tomorrow.

"We are happy that our efforts do not go unrewarded. Young people from all over Türkiye and visitors from (ages) 7 to 70 flock to our sky observation activities. Very special times await our guests at our observation event."

Kacır emphasized that with the National Space Program announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, sky observation activities have become much more valuable.

"The fact that maybe even a single young person, even a child, would be inspired by these activities and loves space, may be instrumental in them becoming one of the scientists who develop important space systems in Türkiye in the future," Kacır said.

TÜBITAK President Professor Hasan Mandal stated that the council has been organizing Sky Observation Events regularly since 1998.

"With these activities, we want to increase the interest and awareness in astronomy and space science in the society. Our aim is actually to go to our past because when we look at our past, we are the first to do astronomy in Turkish-Islamic geography, but we had a certain gap in between. We started sky observation activities to quickly close that gap. We have continued with the Antalya Sky Observation event every year."

For years, astronomy enthusiasts have shown great interest in the Antalya Observation Event. During the event, which will be attended by astronomy enthusiasts from all age groups, seminars, competitions and many astronomy-related activities will be organized.