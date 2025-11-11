The mystery surrounding a photo of a dapperly dressed young man, presumed to be a detective, taken in front of the Louvre in Paris just after thieves ran off with millions in jewels, has been solved.

He is a 15-year-old from a Parisian suburb who had nothing to do with the investigation and was just trying to visit the world-famous museum with his mother that day, according to recent reports by German news magazine Der Spiegel and Associated Press (AP), the news agency that took the photo.

The man, identified as Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux, did not notice that he was being photographed when he stood next to the police officers in front of the museum during the commotion following the jewellery theft.

With his elegant hat, three-piece suit and coat, he looked like a stereotypical detective to many internet users. In addition to compliments on his style, there was a lot of speculation about his identity on social media.

"The French Detective on scene for the recent jewellery heist at The Louvre in Paris is the most detective looking detective I have ever detected," one user posted on X.

Garzon Delvaux enjoyed reading the wild theories about himself and said he and his family laughed a lot. "It's cool that people think I'm a detective," Spiegel quoted the 15-year-old as saying.

The outfit he wore that day was nothing special for Garzon Delvaux. He likes to dress "classically," he said.

Der Spiegel found him via his Instagram profile, where he also presents himself in a 1940s aesthetic. His identity was confirmed on Sunday by Associated Press.

The 15-year-old wants to continue posting pictures there, but has no plans yet for what he wants to do with his "15 minutes of fame."