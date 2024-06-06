American singer Taylor Swift has shown her solidarity with Lady Gaga amid rumors of Gaga's pregnancy. Gaga, known for hit songs like "Poker Face," "Rain On Me" and "Bad Romance," faced speculations about her pregnancy after she appeared with a noticeably swollen belly at her sister's wedding.

The singer, who has been in a long-term relationship with 46-year-old entrepreneur Michael Polansky, addressed the rumors on her TikTok account. The Grammy-winning artist stated, "I am not pregnant; I'm just crying at the gym."

However, Gaga's need to clarify the situation sparked criticism from certain quarters.

Swift, in response, emphasized the importance of respecting a woman's body and stated, "Are we all in agreement that making comments about a woman's body is an aggressive and unquestionable situation?"

She further added, "Neither Gaga nor any other woman owes you an explanation."

Swift's support for Gaga sparked discussions on social media. Some endorsed Swift's comment, while others stated, "Gaga doesn't need Swift's support."