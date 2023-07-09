Embroidery is a form of ornamentation obtained by embroidering many animate, inanimate, or geometric figures on the surfaces of different objects for decoration. The most popular forms of embroidery can be seen on surfaces of fabrics used for decoration with different colored yarns.

This type of embroidery has been widely used for thousands of years. While there is traditional embroidery done on various fabrics stretched on the frame using tools such as needles or crochet hooks, with the development of the industry, machines for embroidery have also been manufactured to ease the process. Today, various patterns designed are used in all kinds of textiles, shoes, home textiles, etc., with the help of computers.

The profession of embroidery has become an industry all over the world.

If we want to define hand embroidery, we can say that we transfer a pattern to the surface we want to embroider and add dimension by passing over the design with needle and thread. There is almost no surface that you cannot embroider with hand embroidery, the rising trend of recent years. You can make your production by making hand embroidery on surfaces such as fabric, wood, dry leaves and paper. You can create many designs just by learning basic embroidery techniques.

Especially hand embroidery is very developed in Türkiye. Women work in embroidery widely in all regions of Türkiye, and embroidery training can be given in many educational institutions.

Let's look at a few examples of hand embroidery art in Türkiye.

Hesap embroidery

Hesap, or "calculation," embroidery is an ornamentation and decoration technique using handcraft skills. In this technique, carefully calculated and planned patterns are created on the fabric. Detailed and eye-catching patterns are embroidered into the fabric using threads, beads, sequins, paillettes and other decorative materials.

Hesap embroidery is used in traditional dress, accessories and home textile products. It is especially preferred in special and stylish products such as wedding dresses, evening dresses, curtains, tablecloths and pillowcases. Given that hesap embroidery is a process that requires craftsmanship and detail, it is usually performed by experienced and skilled embroidered. This embroidery technique can be applied with various motifs, patterns and stylistic features. Embroiderers have a wide range of options, from traditional motifs to modern designs.

Hesap embroidery is also considered an art form where colorful threads, stones and beads are skillfully used to create a visual impact.

Hesap embroidery is a handicraft that requires effort and patience.

Pattern for embroidered satin stitch wavy sprig with pink-red and purple cornflower. (Shutterstock Photo)

Turkish embroidery

Turkish embroidery is a traditional embroidery technique that is a part of Turkish handicrafts and culture. This technique is a handicraft art that has a long history in Turkish history and was specially developed in the Ottoman period.

Turkish embroidery is an ornament technique made on fabric with various motifs, patterns and colors. Fine silk or cotton threads are usually used for this embroidery form and require handwork. This embroidery is generally used in home textiles such as dresses, skirts, shirts, headscarves, pillowcases, towels and decorative products.

Besides classical motifs from the Ottoman period, plant and flower motifs, geometric patterns and symbols are used. This embroidery technique can be enhanced with the use of colored yarns and gold or silver threads. In addition, decorative elements such as lace, beads and sequins can be added to create a more ostentatious appearance.

Turkish embroidery is considered a rich expression of Turkish culture and has value in Turkish handicrafts. This embroidery technique is still alive today in Turkish culture and craftsmanship with both traditional and modern designs.

Antep embroidery

Antep embroidery is a traditional embroidery technique from Türkiye's Gaziantep city. Gaziantep is known as an important handicraft center in Turkish lands, and Antep embroidery is performed with great skill and mastery, especially among women.

Antep embroidery is an ornamentation technique in which silk or cotton threads are used and various motifs are embroidered. This embroidery technique is usually worked in white or pastel tones and emerges with detailed embroidery on the fabric. In Antep embroidery, the artist creates motifs with delicate knots and stitches.

Among the motifs used in Antep embroidery are flowers, birds, geometric shapes and symbols. These motifs are often embroidered elegantly in detail. Antep embroidery is a very elegant embroidery technique.

This embroidery is often used on clothing, especially wedding dresses, headscarves, vests and shawls. However, decorative products such as home textile products, bedspreads, tablecloths and pillowcases are also popular.

Antep embroidery is considered an important part of Gaziantep's cultural heritage and has value in the region's handicrafts industry

Bartın wire embroidery

Bartın's "tel kırma" (literally meaning "wire-breaking") embroidery is a traditional embroidery technique from Türkiye's northern Bartın province. Bartın is known as an important handicraft center in Turkish lands and Bartın wire embroidery is performed with great skill and mastery, especially among women.

Bartın wire embroidery is a technique in which thin metal wires – silver or gold plated – are used on fabric. The wire is broken into thin threads, and patterns and motifs are created on the fabric.

Generally, plant and flower motifs, leaf, bird and geometric patterns are used in Bartın wire embroidery. These motifs are brought to the fore in terms of elegance and aesthetics and combined with the subtleties of the wire. Wire embroidery offers an original and ostentatious look.

This embroidery is often used on clothing, especially shirts, vests, shawls and headscarves. In addition, decorative products such as bedspreads, tablecloths and pillow covers are also popular with Bartın wire embroidery.

Bartın wire embroidery requires skill, patience and care. This technique is considered an important part of Bartın's culture and has value in the handicrafts of this region.