Sunshine and smooth roads? Ideal conditions for heading out on roller skates. It's also ideal for target practice, and Private Division seems to agree as the studio's new fast-paced action shooter "Rollerdrome" is a blast of roller skates and shooting.

It's the year 2030 and players compete in the Rollerblade League as skaters but they also carry some serious weaponry. That's because to become champion you need to get rid of your opponents as you skate.

The gladiatorial contests take place in various arenas such as sports stadiums, but also in desert canyons and shopping malls.

Before you even get to the gameplay, the graphic style catches the eye right away with its pencil outlines and shadows. The style of "Rollerdrome" resembles more a comic or cartoon than a game. However, it's still a video game set in three-dimensional space – a mix you don't often see on a console.

Once the skates are on, there's little time for breaks. In each round, you're constantly on the move, and you have to dodge your enemies using tricky stunts while also trying to take them out at the same time.

If that becomes too difficult, reflex mode helps – it reduces the game speed for a short time and simplifies the combining of aiming and stunts.

Despite a rather simple story and some opponents that are too difficult, "Rollerdrome" gets a lot right. The roller skating competition, which is as fast as it is bloody, offers a challenge like hardly any other game.

"Rollerdrome" is available for PCs and PlayStation 4 and 5.