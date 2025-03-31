The Touristic Diyarbakır Express will run a total of eight trips between April 11 and May 25, offering travelers a unique experience that combines scenic train travel with cultural exploration. The train will operate bi-weekly, departing from Ankara on Fridays and from Diyarbakır on Sundays.

According to Transport Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu, this initiative aims to boost both domestic tourism and cultural exchange between the two cities. "The train will run four outbound and four return trips, creating new opportunities for travelers to experience the journey while encouraging interaction between cities," he said.

The train will depart from Ankara at 1:55 p.m., with a three-hour stop in Malatya, allowing passengers to visit the city's historic and cultural sites. It is scheduled to arrive in Diyarbakır the following day at 4:23 p.m.

The Touristic Diyarbakır Express passes through Anatolia. (AA Photo)

For the return trip, the train will leave Diyarbakır at 12:30 p.m. and make a four-hour stop at the Yolçatı station in Elazığ. The estimated arrival time in Ankara will be 3:52 p.m. the next day. During these stops, passengers can immerse themselves in the local culture of both Malatya and Yolçatı.

Culture, travel combined

Uraloğlu emphasized the significance of the tourist train service for regional tourism, noting that it offers more than just a means of traveling between cities. "The Touristic Diyarbakır Express allows passengers to experience the journey itself while discovering the cultural heritage of the regions along the way. It's a project where culture and railways come together."