Amid discussions on toxic relationships and toxic work environments, the concept of toxic parenting has now come to the forefront. How is toxic parenting defined, what are its signs, and what harm does it cause to children? Experts define toxic parenting as harmful behaviors displayed by parents toward their children unintentionally or unconsciously. So, what kind of impact does this harm have on children?

The widely used term "toxic" has recently become prevalent in various areas. One of these is the concept of "toxic parenting." Toxic parenting means that even though parents may want what's best for their children, at times, they might end up suffocating them or restricting their freedom as individuals.

Child and Adolescent Psychologist Irem Bengü Yılmazcan from Moodist Hospital emphasized that toxic parenting can lead to serious and long-lasting effects on children. "These effects can cause long-term harm to the child's emotional, mental, and physical health, and can influence their future life. It should not be forgotten that toxic parenting can lead to lasting damage to children,"Yılmazcan said.

Leaves lasting traumas

Psychologist Yılmazcan highlighted that toxic parenting manifests itself in excessive control, emotional or physical abuse, neglect or indifference, belittlement or rejection, jealousy or competition, and controlling, domineering behaviors by parents, which, if done unknowingly, can leave lasting traumas on the child.

Yılmazcan also pointed out that toxic parenting can lead to low self-esteem, depression, anxiety and other emotional issues in children.

"Children can feel worthless and unloved in the face of toxic parenting. Constantly criticized and belittled children will have their future relationships, careers, and personal achievements negatively affected. Moreover, children facing toxic parenting might experience processes like anger issues, aggression and difficulties in friendships," she added.

Requires time, patience

Yılmazcan also mentioned that the lasting situations resulting from toxic parenting can affect the overall quality of a child's life. She emphasizes the critical importance of a healthy and supportive parenting approach in preserving a child's emotional and psychological health.

"Overcoming toxic parenting may require time and patience, but it is necessary to pay attention to the signs of toxic parenting and take necessary steps to help your child grow and develop in a healthy way," Yılmazcan said.

According to Yılmazcan, the following suggestions may help to overcome toxic parenting and transition into a healthier parenting style:

Establish empathy with your child.

Provide opportunities for your child to openly discuss emotional issues.

Set rules for your child but don't forget to establish healthy boundaries.

Offer positive feedback to your child.

Remember that your child is also an independent individual, alongside the rules.

Be a role model for your child.

If you're struggling to cope with toxic parenting, don't hesitate to seek support.