In districts such as Gangnam, where beauty tourism has grown into a major industry, neon lit billboards and sleek aesthetic clinics reflect Seoul’s obsession with innovation and appearance. Foreign visitors to Korea’s beauty sector spent more than 1 trillion won (about $680 million) this year through November alone, a testament to the world’s growing fascination with K-beauty. And if you’re looking for a stylish yet affordable holiday focused on skin care and wellness, Seoul offers one of the greatest selections of beauty treatments on the planet.

Visitors explore the historic Bukchon Hanok Village, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

South Korea’s captivating capital has evolved into one of Asia’s most vibrant destinations. Home to more than 11 million residents, Seoul is a city of contrasts: centuries-old royal palaces sit beside futuristic glass towers; traditional markets buzz alongside sleek designer boutiques; and peaceful temples exist just steps away from neon-soaked nightlife. Whether your passion is K-pop, Korean cuisine or UNESCO-listed heritage, Seoul consistently exceeds expectations.

I visited the city three times this year, and each time I was struck anew by its scale and energy. Seoul can feel overwhelming at first but that powerful sense of movement and possibility is exactly what makes it unforgettable.

A genera view of Seoul, South Korea. (Shutterstock Photo)

From Istanbul, Turkish Airlines operates direct flights to Seoul Incheon International Airport seven days a week during the winter season, with additional flights scheduled from spring onward, making the journey both seamless and convenient.

Gwangjang Market

Made famous by Netflix, Gwangjang Market is one of the best places to sample authentic Korean street food under one roof. This covered market stretches across a vast area and is packed with colourful stalls offering everything from kimchi pancakes to handmade noodles. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and remains one of the city’s most atmospheric culinary landmarks.

Vendors at Gwangjang Market prepare traditional Korean street food, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Gyeongbokgung Palace, surroundings

Seoul’s historic treasures offer a window into its royal past. Gyeongbokgung Palace, the largest of the Five Grand Palaces of the Joseon Dynasty, stands as a powerful symbol of Korea’s cultural heritage. Visitors can witness the ceremonial changing of the guard and wander through elegant courtyards, pavilions and gardens. Nearby, Bukchon Hanok Village reveals traditional Korean life through beautifully preserved wooden houses dating back centuries.

Visitors wander through the historic courtyards of Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Starfield Library

Set inside COEX Mall in Gangnam, Starfield Library is a dream destination for book lovers. Its soaring 13-meter-high bookshelves display more than 50,000 volumes and over 400 magazines. Open to the public and free of charge, it has become one of the city’s most iconic cultural meeting places.

Visitors inside Starfield Library, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Myeong-dong by Night

As night falls, Myeong-dong bursts into life. This lively shopping district is home to countless skin care boutiques, including the much-loved Olive Young, alongside international labels offering Seoul-themed capsule collections. It is the perfect neighbourhood to shop for beauty products or pick up a chic souvenir.

Tourists at Myung-dong shopping street, Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2020. (Shutterstock Photo)

Seongsu Seoul’s 'Brooklyn'

Once an industrial zone, Seongsu has reinvented itself as one of Seoul’s trendiest neighbourhoods, a creative playground of cafes, boutiques and concept stores. Often described as the “Brooklyn of Seoul,” it blends retro charm with modern edge, embodying what locals call the “newtro” spirit. If you enjoy slow café hopping and discovering independent fashion brands, Seongsu is unmissable. After several visits to Seoul, it has become one of my personal favourite areas in the city.

Ankara park

Thanks to the kind guidance of our Republic of Türkiye’s ambassador to Seoul, Murat Tamer, I discovered one of the city’s most meaningful places: Ankara Park. Located in Yeouido, Seoul’s financial hub and a key center of political life, this charming park was created in 1971 to commemorate the sister city relationship between Ankara and Seoul.

At the heart of the park stands Ankara House, a beautifully preserved example of a traditional Turkish vineyard home. The interior is furnished with authentic items once used in an Ankara vineyard, from handcrafted furniture to everyday household objects. Visitors can also see exquisite examples of Turkish craftsmanship, including silver-framed mirrors and traditional ceremonial costumes, a poetic reminder of our country’s rich cultural heritage.

A traditional Turkish vineyard house at Ankara Park, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Ankara Park also carries a deeply emotional resonance. It is the symbolic meeting place of Ayla and Korean War veteran Süleyman Dilbirliği, the moving story brought to life in the film "Ayla." Here, the shared history between Türkiye and South Korea, marked by sacrifice, compassion and lifelong bonds, is kept alive not only in memory, but in a living, breathing corner of Seoul.

My favorite food and beverage spots:

Cafe Onion

One of Seoul’s most photographed cafes, Cafe Onion has become something of a style landmark. Housed in a converted industrial building in Seongsu-dong, it perfectly captures the city’s love of “industrial chic” raw concrete, exposed beams, minimalist design and an effortlessly cool atmosphere.

The exterior of Cafe Onion, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Beyond the aesthetics, the cafe serves excellent pastries, light bites and well crafted coffee, making it a favourite among both locals and visitors. It can get crowded, especially on weekends, but the spacious layout means there’s usually room to linger, people watch and, of course, take a few photos. Cafe Onion is the kind of place where Seoul’s creative spirit truly comes to life.

Leedorim

The cafe is housed in a multi-story building near Gyeongbokgung, on Jahamun-ro. It uses three floors plus a rooftop. Leedorim presents both bakery and coffee offerings and includes vegan options. I must add it is truly an instagram friendly spots.

The interior of Leedorim, Seoul, South Korea, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Yu yuan

One of the city’s most elegant culinary addresses is Yu Yuan, the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul. Stepping inside feels like entering the glamorous world of 1920s Shanghai, where refined dining meets timeless style. The menu celebrates authentic Cantonese and regional Chinese cuisine, prepared with seasonal local ingredients and presented with an artistry that appeals to all the senses.

The interior of Yu Yuan, Seoul, July, 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

On the way to your table, you pass a gleaming cabinet where the restaurant’s signature Peking duck is proudly displayed, a favorite among regulars. While Yu Yuan is best known for its refined Cantonese flavours, the kitchen also showcases specialities from across China. Lunchtime dim sum remains especially popular, thanks to its generous variety and delicate execution. Among the standout dishes, the wok-fried Hoengseong Hanwoo beef with ginger is particularly memorable; a perfect example of how Yu Yuan blends premium Korean produce with classic Chinese culinary heritage.

Sooksoodoga restaurant

Located in Seoul’s lively Seongbuk district, Sooksoodoga has built its reputation on one thing above all: exceptional aged hanwoo beef. The restaurant carefully selects premium cuts and matures them using its own special techniques, anywhere from 46 hours to as long as 720 hours, with one clear purpose: to present diners with the finest expression of aged Korean beef.

The tasting menu allows guests to sample three different cuts, paired with an array of small Korean side dishes that showcase the depth of the local culinary tradition. There is also an a la carte menu for those who prefer to tailor their own experience. Thoughtfully calibrated prices make this refined style of aged beef more accessible, which is in itself a compelling reason to visit.

Sooksoodoga’s atmosphere is warm and understated, equally suited to relaxed dinners with friends and family. The kitchen’s philosophy is rooted in respect for ingredients: Flavors are allowed to speak for themselves, without unnecessary embellishment. Altogether, Sooksoodoga offers a dining journey that is both authentically Korean and refreshingly contemporary.

Daol Charcoal grill restaurant

In the heart of Seoul’s lively Myeong-dong district, Daol Charcoal Grilling, often simply called "Korean BBQ Daol," delivers a quintessential Korean barbecue experience. Here, premium cuts such as marinated pork belly and LA galbi are grilled over glowing charcoal directly at the table, allowing diners to savour the meat at its freshest and most flavorful.

Grilling Korean barbecue at Daol Charcoal Grilling in Myeong-dong, Seoul, South Korea, July 25, 2025. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The restaurant was founded with a clear vision: to celebrate Korea’s barbecue tradition in its most authentic form. Today, Daol has become a favorite gathering spot for both locals and international visitors, thanks not only to its quality ingredients but also to its warm hospitality and classic Korean decor.

An array of banchan from crisp lettuce wraps to golden kimchi pancakes accompanies the main dishes adds balance and depth to the meal. With attentive service and a welcoming atmosphere, Daol Charcoal Grilling offers a true taste of Korean culinary culture in one of Seoul’s most vibrant neighborhoods.