Bodrum is one of the most special holiday routes in the world. Bodrum is a town that smells of the sun, sea, gastronomy and history, and shows a different side to each visitor. However, this time I set out for a quite different architectural, cultural and gastronomic experience. My destination has a very different route outside of the popular locations. It is such a place that is not very well known and is a place that even many Bodrum residents enjoy afterward. I am talking about the Dibeklihan Culture and Art Village.

We are in Ortakent Yakaköy... On the way to Yalıkavak from Ortakent-Yalıkavak junction, take the wheel to Yakaköy after 2 kilometers (1.24 miles), and a stone structure integrated with nature will welcome you after 200 meters (656 feet) on the right. For a moment, you might think you are in Mardin. The two-winged iron door, arched and columned foyer, made by the blacksmith master Hayati Değirmenci of Ortakent, seems to invite you to a completely different Bodrum.

Apart from sea, sun, sand, eating and drinking places, the marina and nightlife, Bodrum manages to surprise me once again with this place. Moreover, the story is as original as itself. The founders of Dibeklihan Culture and Art Village were Cenap Tezer and his wife. They bought a 40-decare land in Yakaköy in the 90s. Their dream was to turn this place into a culture and art village. But until 2009 this idea remained a dream. In 2008, they traveled every inch of Anatolia to realize their dreams – the art village now called Dibeklihan. Doors that smell of history, works of art, carpets, accessories, in short, everything that bears Anatolian traces, collected from Anatolian cities, takes its place in every corner of this village. They are part of the decoration and add soul to this special culture and art space. Doors, stones, ceramics and flower pots from ancient Anatolian houses greet you on the walls and floors. As I said, we are not in the familiar Bodrum anymore. We are in another city, somewhere between the smell of the sea reaching us from one step away and the wind blowing from the mountains.

The reason why it is so little known despite its opening in 2009, Tezer said, “I want to make this place not a place where everyone comes and goes, but a place where people who appreciate it come and recommend it to their friends.” Shops where Anatolian culture is exhibited, a handicraft center and picture galleries, Dibeklihan has added another color to Bodrum with its event space. Bringing artists and art lovers together and organizing concerts that will make the evenings better, have been their primary goals.

For example, they will be hosting a jazz festival this summer. Nearly 50 exhibitions are opened in Dibeklihan every art season. Petroleum engineer Tezer, one of the founders of this structure, which acts independently without state support, foundation, association or sponsorship, is not alive anymore. The place, which is the first culture and art village of Türkiye, is currently managed by their son Uluç Tezer.

Anti popular

The name of every street and square here is attributed to a writer and illustrator. Such as the Yıldız Kenter Art Gallery, Erdinç Bakla Art Gallery, Ismail Hakkı Tonguç Art Gallery, Orhan Kemal Square, Bedri Koraman Street... They bring to life events that cover the culture and arts season every year under the title of Tarık Akan Culture and Art Season. This year, 2023 has already been declared the Ferhan Şensoy Culture and Art Season... Moreover, 95% of the events are free. They have a manifesto that is described in a few sentences. This is an oasis in the desert, which is anti-popular culture, a stance against the construction in Bodrum with its harmony with nature and architecture, as well as a belief based on the enlightenment that exists with culture and art.

This special place is ambitious not only in the name of culture and art, but also in the name of gastronomy. Opened this season among stone structures, Ru Bodrum is assertive with its menu. While we were in Dibeklihan, we experienced this restaurant, which welcomes its guests in this historical and artistic atmosphere, befitting the originality of the place. The restaurant's kitchen team, which runs the restaurant, is headed by famous chef Emre Çilek. "Ru," which means face to face, draws attention with its specially prepared gastronomic delicacies. They have a different menu than the usual Bodrum food and beverage culture. In this respect, it is certain that it is an alternative to the Bodrum we know. Both the varieties and cooking techniques of Çilek's dishes on the menu are interesting. But the ambiance is its most striking feature. It will definitely be a good option for those who are overwhelmed by the heat of Bodrum. They have a menu with many alternatives from world cuisine, from caramelized scallops to king crab tartare, from paella to creme brulee. In this sense, it looks like it will make holidaymakers and Bodrum locals happy in Bodrum, where meat and fish-dominated restaurants are concentrated.