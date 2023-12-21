Nestled in the Atlantic Ocean lies an island that transcends the conventional notion of a typical summer destination. While initially perceived as a haven for beach vacations, Madeira Island emerges as an unparalleled treasure trove for travelers seeking an adventure beyond the ordinary.

Situated closer to Africa than Europe, Madeira Island, an autonomous region off the western coast of Portugal, exudes an almost tropical ambiance with its inviting climate, a rich tapestry of cuisine and an awe-inspiring natural heritage destined to captivate globetrotters worldwide.

Unlike the conventional tour of Portuguese cities, Madeira presents an enticing alternative with its array of exotic beaches, cascading waterfalls, natural pools, rugged cliffs, extensive trekking trails, panoramic ocean vistas and vibrant, historic villages. Here, the island offers an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of a mere seaside holiday.

Capital Funchal

Funchal is a popular stop for ships and cruise liners, known for its old buildings and narrow streets. You can start your exploration of Madeira in this charming capital city.

Some of the must-see points here include Funchal Cathedral built in the Gothic style, the Wall of Hope, the fortress of Sao Tiago, Sao Lourenço Palace and the Lavradores Open Market.

Another unique activity you can do in Funchal is descending from Monte Hill in a basket slide called Toboggans, covering a distance of approximately 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) downhill.

After ascending Monte Hill with a cable car that is 560 meters (1,837 feet) high and 3,299 meters long, visiting the Monte Palace, renowned as one of the world's best botanical gardens, awaits you at the bottom.

Lastly, you must see approximately 130 street doors on Rua de Santa Maria transformed into works of art by local and foreign artists. Resembling an open-air museum, the street offers plenty of opportunities for taking photographs.

Santana Village

Located in the northeast of the island, this village features a cable car that descends to the sea. One of the most distinctive features here is the thatched houses. These houses, preserving the old architectural character of Madeira, are quite charming and eye-catching.

It is said that the origins of these houses date back to the 1500s, and actual Santana residents still inhabit some of them.

Cabo Girao

Known as the world's second-highest cliff, Cabo Girao boasts a breathtaking panoramic ocean view at a height of 580 meters. Those without a fear of heights can greatly enjoy the glass platform suspended over the cliff.

Cabo Girao features the highest cliff skywalk in Europe, Madeira, Portugal, Dec. 29, 2021. (Getty Images Photo)

Porto Moniz

In this beautiful coastal town where giant waves crash, discover amazing natural pools formed by lava rocks. During a summer visit, enjoy these natural pools, some are free and some require admission.

Additionally, experience riding the Teleferico Das Achadas Da Cruz, known as Europe's steepest cable car.

Seixal

Standing out as another natural pool on the island, Seixal boasts a beach with black sand. Located quite close to Porto Moniz, the beach features restaurants with stunning views.

Levada

A water channel built centuries ago to supply water to all parts of the island, Levada has a total length of 140 meters and a walking trail of 1.5 kilometers.

This trail takes you through marked paths along ancient water channels, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant time in nature.

On the island, there is also a walking trail called Verada, meaning a path. While Levada is a trail within the forest accompanied by water channels, lakes and waterfalls, Verada extends either along the ocean or into the depths of the forest, involving more uphill and downhill terrain, with a focus on mountains.

Machico

This place stands out not only as the spot where Portuguese explorers Gonçalves Zarco and Tristao Vaz Teixeira first set foot on the island in 1419 but also for hosting the island's only yellow sandy beach, which is adjacent to a black pebble beach.

The beach, separated by a breakwater, allows for watching people engage in wave surfing on one side and entering the sea from the sandy shore on the other. Of course, this is best enjoyed during the summer season.

Pico dos Barcelos

You can reach this village with magnificent views by passing through banana fields. It is particularly popular among football enthusiasts because it is the village where the famous football star Christiano Ronaldo was born.

Curral das Freiras

Located among steep mountains, this village was once a refuge for nuns seeking protection from pirates. Due to the challenging journey to reach this village, you can see it from the observation point of Eira Do Serrado.

Madeira Natural Park

Covering approximately two-thirds of the island and under protection, this park offers visitors a variety of activities. In addition to exploring the unique rock formations and waterfalls in the park, visitors can participate in boat trips, observe birds and wildlife from vantage points, and enjoy pleasant moments on the park's wonderful hiking trails.

Funchal Ecological Park

This fantastic ecological park boasts more than 500 plant species. Additionally, within this wonderful park, there is also a small zoo.

Madeira Cuisine

One of the most notable and captivating aspects of the island is its culinary culture. There are unique and intriguing local flavors specific to the island. Here are some of them:

– Octopus cooked distinctively, Polvo,

– Sardines, a traditional seafood of the island, especially abundant in Funchal,

– Bacalhau a Bras, a dish made with shredded salted cod, fried potatoes, onions and scrambled eggs,

– Francesinha, a Portuguese fast food specialty,

– Espada, a deep-sea fish served with bananas or forest fruits, unique to Japan and Madeira,

– Lapas, mussels in sauce,

– Espetada Madeirense, reminiscent of skewers cooked on laurel branches, resembling Turkish shish kebabs,

– Feijoada, a dish with beans, sausage, meat pieces and rice,

– The famous Portuguese pastry, Pastel de Nata,

– Picadinho, diced beef prepared with fries and sauce,

– Bolo do Caco, a type of bread with garlic and olive oil options.