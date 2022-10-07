Referred to in Turkish as the "Yellow Summer," the months of autumn are the most relaxing time. Not only to have a sea and sand vacation, but it is also one of the most opportune times to travel to some of the other destinations and embark on the wide range of activities that Türkiye is known for as a prime destination.

Archeological sites

With the cooling temperatures yet still a lack of rain, this is the perfect time to check out many of Türkiye's mesmerizing archeological sites. In the sweltering heat in the heart of summer, it can be trying to say the least, to explore the amazing archeological sites this country has on show. From Selçuk's Ephesus to Urfa's Göbeklitepe, Çanakkale's Troy to Fethiye's Tlos, Dalyan's Kaunus to Datça's Iasos, the sky is the limit when it comes to the ancient wonders Türkiye harbors that can admittedly be laborious to visit under the summer heat.

The trojan horse in Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Hiking the Lycian, Carian routes

Similarly, the Lycian and Carian hiking routes can be tiresome in the middle of summer because of the sheer heat in the southern regions where these hiking trails are located. The fall season is an ideal time to take a long hike, especially because many of the hotels and accommodations as well as holiday towns that neighbor these trails, will still be experiencing their heyday this month as most continue operating at full force until the end of October.

Try an extreme sport

The autumn months are also a good time to try your hand at any of the great extreme sports options Türkiye has to offer. Whether you want to fly in the sky by paragliding off of Fethiye's spectacular Babadağ only to land on the beach at Ölüdeniz or soar in the wind by kitesurfing in Akyaka, there are a lot of specific extreme sports destinations in this country that are best visited during this month. The wind is strong in Alaçatı, Gökçeada and Bodrum for windsurfing, while Antalya's Geyikbayırı is the country's hotspot for rock climbing enthusiasts.

The Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye, Muğla, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Check off your outdoor sports bucket list

I bet you didn't know that Türkiye is a great destination for horseback riding, especially on trails among the mesmerizing fairy chimney rock formations in Cappadocia. The Dalton Brothers' ranch in Cappadocia is known as the home of Türkiye's very own "horse whisperer." Why not check off two bucket list items by also boarding a hot-air balloon in Göreme, which is literally one of the most beautiful spots. As for Stand-Up Paddle Boarding and Canoeing, there are a lot of options with Muğla's Kargıcak Bay, Akçapınar and Bördübet's Amazon, to name just a few. If sailing is something you have always wanted to do, there is still time to take a Turkish Blue Voyage cruise or to take part in the Bodrum Cup sailing regatta as a passenger among one of the vessels that will competing in this highly-anticipated annual event starting next week in the country's top holiday destination.

Lather in mud, soakdip in thermal baths

From the Sultaniye springs in Köyçeğiz to Cleopatra’s pools in Pamukkale, this month is also a great time to get dirty in mud baths and to relax in the natural hot springs and thermal baths that double as historical sites themselves. Or stay in newer hot springs hotel accommodations in Bursa, Yalova or the town of Güre, a literal hotspot in Edremit.

Discover Türkiye’s best lake destinations

From Van Lake to the Salda Lake in Burdur, the Salt Lake in Central Anatolia, Üzüngöl in Trabzon, Beyşehir Lake in Konya, Sülüklü Göl and the Yedigöller district in Bolu to the otherworldly Bafa Lake in Aydin and of course Sapanca Gölü, which is less than a two-hour drive from Istanbul; there are a lot of amazing spots to stay and play amid an overwhelming vista that serves to relax and rejuvenate the spirit.

The Holy Cross Cathedral on the Akdamar Island in the middle of Lake Van, Van, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Check out Türkiye’s great cities, museums

From Istanbul to Izmir, Konya to Eskişehir and of course the capital Ankara, why not use this mellow month where the sun still shines, but the crowds have subsided to discover other areas in Türkiye and pay visits to the amazing museums also housed there as the lines to get in and the transportation to get around is just so much easier in the off-season.

Take a tour of Türkiye’s East

The fall season is the best time to discover the sites on the eastern side of Türkiye. From Cappadocia to Antakya and even Kars, multiple options of tours that head out at this time of year or you can easily discover these regions on your own if you are more of an adventurous soul and want to break free from the fast-paced programs of organized tours.

Discover the plateaus of the Black Sea

From the Ayder plateau to the Kaçkar mountain range, in fall, the famed plateaus of the Black Sea are known for their foggy mists making for an unparalleled setting to hike, wander and picnic. There are tours to these destinations specifically timed for this time of year, or you can always go on your own and create an itinerary combining the coastal towns along the Black Sea coast with ventures into the mountainous "yaylas" and forests the region is famed for.

The Martyrs Memorial commemorating Turkish soldiers who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I in Çanakkale, Türkiye. (Shutterstock Photo)

Tour the battlegrounds of Gallipoli

While Anzac Day may be in spring, the battlegrounds of Gallipoli situated in the Dardanelles Strait and the interactive museum that depicts the historical battle of Gallipoli, a significant one for the many nations that participated in it, are open and accessible to visitors year-round. Why not combine a trip to these impressive battlefields with a visit to the lively seaside university town of Çanakkale or better-yet head south to the archeological excavation of Troy and the ancient city of Assos.