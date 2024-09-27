Ankara, Türkiye's vibrant capital, often finds itself overshadowed by the glamour of Istanbul and the coastal allure of Bodrum. However, for travelers seeking a blend of rich culture, modern sophistication and luxurious experiences, Ankara is a hidden gem waiting to be uncovered. With its upscale accommodations, world-class dining and captivating historical landmarks, Ankara offers a unique charm for those wishing to explore Türkiye without the crowds that often accompany more popular destinations.

Hotels

Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Center

A standout feature of the city's skyline, the Sheraton Ankara Hotel & Convention Center combines elegance, comfort and modern amenities. Recently renovated, the hotel boasts 306 rooms, with classic accommodations on the 5th to 12th floors and deluxe and suite options on the 12th to 24th floors. Guests staying on these higher floors can enjoy stunning views of Ankara's unique cityscape and lush gardens below. Centrally located, the hotel provides a homely comfort, thanks to the attentive staff and new General Manager Kılıç Ali Kantar. Dining options include Brasserie One, open all day; The Clubhouse Jazz Bar, ideal for enjoying live music and cocktails during the winter; and a Lobby Bar that offers coffee and light snacks throughout the day.

Sheraton Ankara, living room of the premium suite, cream color scheme, Ankara, Türkiye, June 19, 2021. (Courtesy of Sheraton Ankara)

Lugal, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Located in the city center, Lugal, A Luxury Collection Hotel, is the first of its kind in Türkiye. It features 91 elegantly designed rooms and suites, from deluxe rooms to junior and executive suites, all crafted for ultimate comfort.

A chef serves a dish at Aruni Restaurant. (Courtesy of Aruni Restaurant)

The standout Aruni Restaurant & Bar merges traditional Turkish flavors with contemporary culinary techniques, offering a delightful dining experience, whether for weekend brunch or a romantic dinner. Their Sunday brunch is particularly popular. The hotel also provides 24/7 butler services to meet guests' needs, from transportation arrangements to restaurant reservations.

Interior view of the Lugal Hotel. (Courtesy of Lugal Hotel)

Must-Visit Places

The Nation’s Library

One of the most impressive structures in the Presidential Complex, the Nation’s Library is a must-see. Spanning 125,000 square meters, it can seat approximately 5,500 people and houses around 2 million printed books, 2 million periodicals from 12,500 journals and 46 databases providing access to 550,000 e-books and 120 million articles.

Ilker Topdemir poses for a photo in The Nation’s Library, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Open 24/7, the library features dedicated areas for children, complimentary refreshments and an atmosphere reminiscent of a five-star hotel, all housed in an architecturally stunning building.

Beypazarı

This charming historical town is an easy day trip from Ankara, known for its well-preserved Ottoman architecture and silver artisans. Beypazarı offers a glimpse into traditional Turkish life with its historic houses and artifacts. Notable sites include the 13th-century Boğazkesen Tomb, the 1863 Suluhan Caravanserai and the Akşemsettin and Sultan Alaaddin Mosques. The Beypazarı History and Culture House serves as a cultural reflection of the area.

CSO Ada Ankara is a cultural and arts center that hosts a variety of musical and artistic events. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

CSO Ada Ankara

CSO Ada Ankara is a cultural and arts center that hosts a variety of musical and artistic events, featuring top artists and orchestras from Türkiye and beyond. Completed under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the center blends harmoniously with its natural surroundings and offers views of significant landmarks, including Anıtkabir, the eternal resting place of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The design emphasizes a connection between these landmarks and pays homage to Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.

Dining Experiences

Trilye Restaurant

In the heart of Ankara, Trilye is a paradise for seafood lovers. Known for its fresh, daily-caught fish and creative presentations, this Michelin-level establishment provides an elegant dining experience with a chic interior, making it a must-visit.

A view of Trilye Restaurant, May 1, 2016. (Courtesy of Trilye Restaurant)

Sıralı Kebap Restaurant

Considered one of Ankara’s premier kebab restaurants, Sıralı Kebap boasts an extensive menu filled with Turkish and Middle Eastern specialties. The luxurious decor and investment in quality create an exceptional atmosphere. The restaurant offers over 30 unique mezes, and the delicious entrees may leave little room for dessert, though their offerings are equally enticing.

The dining table at Sıralı Kebab is filled with Turkish and Middle Eastern specialties, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Nitka Coffee Roastery

Located in Ankara's Çankaya district, Nitka Coffee Roastery is a haven for coffee lovers. Although small, this café serves a variety of brews made from globally sourced beans. The owner’s passion for crafting each cup and sharing his expertise creates a welcoming environment. For those unable to visit in person, online ordering is available.

Located in Ankara's Çankaya district, Nitka Coffee Roastery is a haven for coffee lovers, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Cadının Evi (The Witch's House)

With branches in eight cities, Cadının Evi is a delightful destination for dessert lovers. This cafe boasts an extensive menu of sweets, each with unique names and generous portions. Favorites include Meşhure and Afife, both must-tries for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Cadının Evi boasts an extensive menu of sweets, each with unique names and generous portions, Ankara, Türkiye, Sept. 14, 2024. (Photo by Ilker Topdemir)

Exploring Ankara means appreciating its understated elegance and unique blend of modernity and tradition. Whether visiting historical landmarks, indulging in gourmet cuisine, or enjoying luxurious accommodations, Ankara offers a sophisticated and memorable experience. Let this hidden gem of Türkiye be your next destination for an extraordinary escape.