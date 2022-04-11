Meanders, the winding course of rivers that are natural wonders of the Black Sea region of Turkey, have been dazzling visitors with the blossoming of spring thanks to their enchantingly unique views.

The Perşembe Plateau at an altitude of 1,500 meters (4,921 feet) in the Aybastı district of Ordu, where naturally wondrous meanders and a plateau lake meet, welcomes visitors every season with its clean air and scenery.

The plateau, which was blanketed in white after heavy snowfall in March, revealed its green texture as the weather rose above the seasonal norms.

Perşembe, which usually welcomes those coming from the surrounding provinces during Ramadan, fascinates its visitors with the sounds of water flowing in the meanders as well as the bird chirping all around.

Ertuğrul Koç, who came to the plateau from the Başçiftlik district of Tokat, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that it was the first time he had seen such a high water level on the plateau and in the meanders.

"Although the water is plentiful, it offers unique beauty here," he said.

Koç explained that he came there at every opportunity, whether summer or winter, to have a picnic or to set up camp.

"Our plateaus are very close to each other. At the same time, I host the tourists at my home who go on tours. When they come to the region, our first job is to tour the natural wonders. I also advise them to come here. This environment is not found anywhere else. That's why I want everyone who comes here to know the value of the plateau and not pollute the environment. The plateau and meanders are a wonderful blessing for people."

Hakan Ateş, who spent time with his friends in the region where the meanders are located, said that he loved nature very much and that he did not want to leave when he visited the Perşembe Plateau and meanders.

Ateş stated that the natural features provide people peace and happiness.

"It doesn't help to describe this place. You have to see it in person. I came here again with a friend recently. Other friends who came here are also making plans to visit again in the future. This place is very nice for people who love nature."

Melih Koç also emphasized that he enjoyed being on the plateau and had a fun time.

Koç said he had taken photos on a bridge over the meander before.

"I was surprised to see that it is now underwater. We enjoy it regardless of summer or winter. We also have friends from different provinces who come to see and hear the meanders. We welcome them here in the best way possible and make sure they have a good time."