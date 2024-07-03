The city of Bodrum is one of the best places to watch the sunset. It is one of Türkiye's and the world's most popular destinations, each month offering its own unique beauty. Bodrum is a city that never stops innovating. Here, I will share with you one of the coolest hotels in Bodrum, along with some of the most popular restaurants that everyone is talking about in the city.

The Bodrum Edition Hotel

If you haven't yet planned your vacation, allow me to introduce you to the Bodrum Edition – a hotel that is currently making waves worldwide.

There are 15 Edition hotels worldwide, spanning North America and Europe to the Middle East and Asia. Additionally, new hotels are scheduled to open in different destinations in 2024 and beyond. Edition hotels are recognized as among the most luxurious within the Marriott umbrella, with the Bodrum Edition particularly noted for its exceptional service, design, and hospitality.

An interior view of Bodrum Edition Hotel, Bodrum, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2018. (Photo Courtesy of Bodrum Edition Hotel)

With a total of 110 rooms, the hotel offers suite options in addition to standard room types. Some rooms feature private pools or gardens, while standard rooms boast spacious balconies with sea views and interior designs in white tones. Guests could easily spend the entire day in these rooms without needing to leave.

The hotel also features three restaurants, two bars, a spectacular spa and stunning views of the crystal blue sea, making it ideal for those seeking tranquility and the essence of a vacation.

Brava by Stefano Ciotti

Brava by Stefano Ciotti restaurant opened its doors this year under the direction of Michelin-starred chef Stefano Ciotti. Ciotti and his team, who have years of experience working in various restaurants across Italy, bring authentic Italian flavors to the menu. I had the pleasure of experiencing their creations on opening night.

Michelin-starred chef Stefano Ciotti, head chef of Brava Restaurant, May 16, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The ambiance of the venue evokes dining in a lush Italian garden, with meticulous attention to every detail. As an enthusiast of Italian cuisine, I found each dish – from appetizers like melanzana and carpaccio to main courses such as ravioli cacio e peppe, lobster cavatelli and beef parmi Giana – exceedingly well-executed. The tiramisu dessert provided a delightful conclusion to the Italian culinary journey.

The Kitchen

The Kitchen restaurant, led by chef Osman Sezener, who holds a Michelin star, is one of the best dining experiences you can have in Bodrum. With a gourmet menu featuring carefully prepared dishes inspired by Aegean cuisine and crafted from local ingredients, the restaurant offers an incredible culinary journey. More than just a place to eat, The Kitchen is a testament to sustainability and eco-consciousness. In addition to the à la carte menu, guests can also indulge in an 8-course tasting menu.

Displayed here is The Kitchen restaurant's gourmet menu, showcasing meticulously crafted dishes inspired by Aegean cuisine, Bodrum, Türkiye, June 7, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Inari Omakase

Inari Omakase, a Far Eastern restaurant that started its journey in Istanbul, continues its success story with a new location at the Bodrum Edition. This establishment exemplifies the artistry of Far Eastern cuisine, blending world-class ingredients seamlessly with local flavors. The executive chefs combine essential sushi ingredients imported from Japan with Türkiye's rich natural flavors to offer guests an unparalleled culinary experience. Each dish unlocks a profound and rich taste experience, evident from the joy on the faces of both hotel guests and visitors alike.

Susona Bodrum

Susona Bodrum Hotel offers 76 suites and villas, each with panoramic sea views, in-room media hubs with entertainment options, private pools, patios and sun decks. Located in Torba, this luxury accommodation includes a private bay and a variety of indoor and outdoor amenities. Guests can enjoy wooden jetties extending into the sea, a rooftop relaxation pool area, extensive spa and fitness facilities and dining options, including Frankie Beach Club Bodrum.

Susona Bodrum Hotel offers 76 suites and villas in-room media hubs with entertainment options, private pools, patios and sun decks, Bodrum, Türkiye, June 7, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Susona Bodrum Hotel)

You can enjoy Malva, which offers dishes created with locally inspired gourmet cuisine and has been featured in the Michelin Guide 2024. Additionally, you can savor fresh ingredients from the Aegean region at the hotel's spectacular Ezi restaurant located on the premises.

Malva Restaurant

Malva Restaurant is named after the local herb, mallow (ebegümeci). Recommended by the 2024 Michelin Guide, Malva is renowned for offering a unique micro-local culinary experience. The restaurant is dedicated to providing a sustainable and flavorful gastronomic experience, sourcing its ingredients from Bodrum and its surrounding areas. Malva embraces eco-friendly and zero-waste principles, crafting innovative and pioneering dishes in this domain.

Malva restaurant is renowned for offering a unique micro-local culinary experience, Bodrum, Türkiye, July 5, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of Malva Restaurant)

This year, the signature flavors of Malva Restaurant feature the creativity of young and talented chef Gürkan Tümsek. Combining his early career education and experience, Tümsek has developed his unique style. His distinctive touches are evident in every recipe on Malva's menu, leaving a significant mark on this year's offerings.