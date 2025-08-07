The northern part of the Aegean Sea is called the North Aegean, and it offers two islands that are far more enjoyable than the Greek islands, the first of which is Bozcaada.

It is Türkiye's third-largest island and a district of Çanakkale. Tourism and fishing are the main sources of income for the islanders. Its strategic location also makes it a historical site. The Greeks used the island's harbor as a base during the Trojan War. Bozcaada, along with Gökçeada, was conquered in 1455 during the reign of Mehmed the Conqueror, marking the first time an island in the Aegean Sea was ruled by the Ottoman Empire. Occupied by the United Kingdom and France during the Gallipoli Campaign, the island was ceded to the Republic of Türkiye with the Treaty of Lausanne signed on July 24, 1923. Greeks and Turks have coexisted here for 500 years, and the island's population, once 3,000, swells to 10,000 with visitors during the season.

Mentioned in the "Iliad," Bozcaada is filled with layered stories of Persians, Romans, Byzantines, Genoese and Venetians. Today, you can write your own story and experience a fairytale-like summer vacation on the island. The island is divided into two sections: Greek and Turkish neighborhoods. During its ancient Tenedos era and later under Byzantine rule, the island had a large Orthodox Christian population, and the Greek neighborhood still bears traces of those times. If you prefer a more lively and vibrant holiday, this location is a perfect choice.

Bozcaada is also an excellent destination for gastronomic tourism. One of Bozcaada's signature culinary spots is Bozcaada Çiçek Bakery Tahir Usta, which has been serving the island since 1981. They research and develop lost flavors, inheriting the characteristics of Bozcaada's free Greek cuisine and presenting them with a modern approach. If you're wondering what to eat here, consider the palate cracker, Hacı Tahir almond Turkish delight and, of course, their homemade ice cream.

Cookies served at Bozcaada Çiçek Bakery Tahir Usta. (Courtesy of Bozcaada Çiçek Bakery Tahir Usta)

Suppose you're celebrating a special occasion, such as a birthday or anniversary, while you're on the island. In that case, you can order a strawberry cake the day before, made especially for your occasion by chef Cemil, the fifth-generation owner of the business, who carefully selects the strawberries daily.

If you're wondering where to eat fish on an island so famous for its fishing, head to Asmali Restaurant in the Greek quarter. The restaurant, which dates back to 1950, was first run by Niko Manalodis and his brothers. Now, Asmalı offers not only a delicious experience but also one that reflects the spirit of the island. Its signature dishes include grilled island calamari and raw fish with basil, which can only be found here.

After dinner, those who want to listen to music and dance often choose Madam Niça, which features a DJ and plays mostly Turkish pop and 90s music. The venue is renowned.

If you're looking for a unique island experience during your summer vacation and enjoy a dinner prepared by a private chef, you should definitely attend Madam Antula's "Sırtaki Nights." Since it's the only place on the island offering this kind of entertainment, you should make a reservation in advance. The property also features a charming boutique hotel, situated in the Turkish neighborhood, whose signature feature is its legendary breakfast. Asya explains that their mother meticulously prepares breakfast every morning. If you're looking for warm pişis, a variety of jams, and fresh, island-specific flavors and if you believe breakfast has something to do with happiness, Madam Antula is the place for you. It's impossible not to start the day wonderfully here.

Breakfast is served with decorative flowers at Madam Antula. (Courtesy of Madam Antula)

If you prefer to stay in one of the beautiful 19th-century mansions that reflect the island's spirit, the Greek neighborhood is definitely your destination. Konak Fedra Hotel is a boutique hotel with meticulously restored architecture. You might encounter a celebrity at this hotel at any moment.

If you're looking for a quieter and more peaceful holiday rather than a lively, fun-filled one, then you should choose the Turkish neighborhood. In the Turkish neighborhood, the Perlacia Bozcaada Hotel is the perfect choice, boasting stunning sea views, a minimalist style and exceptional comfort. Perlacia Hotel's mission is to provide its guests with a tranquil and comfortable holiday. This destination offers the best possible experience on the island, and they also host workshops. If you're looking to make your holiday even more enjoyable and unique, be sure to check out their website; they're planning a yoga camp soon, for example.

A general view from Perlacia Bozcaada. (Courtesy of Perlacia Bozcaada)

Bozcaada doesn't have many large establishments with their own beaches, but if you don't want to rush to the beach every day, you can choose hotels with their own. For those seeking a luxurious experience on Bozcaada, Pelagos Hotel is the perfect choice. If you want everything you need at your fingertips, this is the place to be, with its private parking, five-star restaurants, pool and private beach.

A general view from Pelagos Bozcaada Hotel. (Courtesy of Pelagos Bozcaada)

There are both paid public and private beaches on the island. Some of the most beautiful bays, which don't offer sunbeds and umbrellas but allow you to enjoy nature in peace, are Beylik Bay, Aquarium Bay and Tuzburnu.

Surfing is one of the top sports you can explore on the island, aside from swimming. According to Bozcaada's Sports Kitesurfing program, the season begins around April and continues until the end of September. After an approximately eight-hour training session, you'll be ready to get out in the water and practice on your own. This sport, accessible to anyone who knows how to swim, is a great option for those looking to add some color to their island vacation.

Experiencing these businesses, which contribute to local employment, also means supporting their development. It's our duty to protect and preserve the natural beauty of this island, where we can experience all sorts of wonderful things.

If you enjoy history, be sure to visit the Bozcaada Museum while you're there. It's the best place to explore the island's history. The museum also features photographs of the beautiful islanders, courtesy of Ara Güler.

If you're looking for a fairytale-like story and a holiday on an island surrounded by happiness, Bozcaada awaits you. As the famous Greek historian Herodotus said, "God created Bozcaada so that its people might live long."