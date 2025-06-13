The moment you set foot in Budapest, the gates to a 2,000-year-old legacy begin to open. It feels as if you’ve entered a land where time flows within a fairytale. This city, embracing both banks of the Danube, has been reborn from its humble Celtic and Roman roots. With its green hills, golden hues, and art that seeps into every corner, Budapest feels like a magical place pulled from the pages of a legend.

The Chain Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Enchanted dance of Buda, Pest

Set on opposite banks of the Danube, the city itself becomes a storybook stage: Buda, to the west, is peaceful with its gentle hills, cobbled streets and tranquil parks. Pest, on the eastern flatlands, pulses like a vibrant diary with wide boulevards reminiscent of Vienna, lively avenues and a beating modern heart. The bridges that connect the two aren’t merely pathways they feel like enchanted doors opening through time.

Buda’s silent whispers

As you step into Buda, you're drawn into layers of history. The Presidential Palace, standing in the shadow of Castle Hill, glimmers like a palace from a fairytale. Matthias Church, a witness to time since the 11th century, looms with elegance. Once converted into a mosque during the Ottoman period and later restored, the church enchants with its stone carvings, colorful tiled roofs and panoramic views from its dome. The Fisherman’s Bastion offers the most breathtaking lookout in the city its fairytale turrets and white pillars lay all of Budapest at your fingertips. At sunset, when the golden light paints the Danube, the scene becomes simply unforgettable.

Fisherman Bastion in Buda Castle, Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Pest’s vibrant celebration

Crossing to Pest, you're swept up in its rhythm. Your first stop: the Great Market Hall (Nagycsarnok), standing tall since 1897 with its vast vaulted ceiling that recalls a grand ship’s deck. The scent of fried dough from the upstairs langos stalls is as tempting as the sweet jam-filled bukta. Inside, colorful spices, handcrafted souvenirs, and fresh produce create a dazzling visual feast. Bite into a lángos on the street: crispy outside, soft inside; it’s pure culinary joy.

People wander and shop at Great Market Hall, Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Another highlight along the Danube is the Gellert Thermal Bath. Open since 1918, it’s a masterpiece of Art Nouveau, with stained glass shutters and elegant mosaics. In its warm, mineral-rich waters, you can drift under the steam and waterfalls, rejuvenating both body and spirit. The steam rooms, saunas, and thermal pools offer a perfect escape from the city’s bustle.

Sacred, cultural riches

St. Stephen’s Basilica rises above the city like a resounding bell. Built in honor of Hungary’s first king, its graceful columns and intricate stonework captivate visitors. Climb the 364 steps (or take the elevator) to the dome for a sweeping 360-degree view like gazing upon a giant painting sprung to life. Beneath its heavenly domes, the hush within offers a serene glimpse into the past.

An exterior view of St. Stephen’s Basilica, Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Hungarian State Opera House is a jewel of Neo Renaissance architecture. Renovated in 2022, this grand building with its sweeping staircase and three-tiered auditorium resembles a royal palace. Ornate wall paintings and gilded ceilings invite you to revel in art, history, and splendor. If time allows, an afternoon guided tour offers a backstage pass into this cultural gem it’s like walking through a theater of secrets.

World of wisdom, wonder

Step into the Ervin Szabo Library and you’ll feel like a sorcerer flipping through timeworn tomes beneath golden chandeliers. Once the Wenck Heim Palace, the building has served as a library since the early 20th century. The high-ceilinged reading rooms, green-shaded lamps and faint scent of old books create an atmosphere of quiet reverence. For just about 1,900 HUF, this timeless sanctuary opens its doors to you.

Habsburg, Ottoman echoes

Budapest has borne witness to the power plays of empires the grandeur of Habsburg palaces and the elegance of Ottoman baths etched into its streets. Each of the city’s 23 districts tells a unique tale through its architecture, atmosphere and inhabitants. Walk down cobblestone alleys and you might feel like a traveler resting in the shadow of an Ottoman madrasa; turn a corner and you’re met with echoes of Habsburg nobility, playing flutes in baroque courtyards.

Practical tips for transportation

From Istanbul, it’s just a one hour and 50 minute flight to Budapest with Turkish Airlines, AJET and Pegasus Airlines. The trip from the airport to the city center takes 30–45 minutes depending on traffic. The 100E bus gets you downtown for about 5 euros ($5.77), while a taxi will cost around 35 euros. If you’re on a budget, take the bus; for a more comfortable ride, the taxi offers a direct route to your hotel's doorstep.

Taste of Hungarian cuisine

Hungarian dishes are the characters in this travel tale. Start your morning with warm lekvaros bukta, a jam-filled bun that melts in your mouth like a sweet dream. At midday, try Paloc soup a refreshing mix of yogurt, potatoes, beans and herbs that tells a summery, colorful story. For dinner, no table is complete without goulash: tender beef stew simmered with paprika and root vegetables, representing the very soul of Hungarian cuisine. Each spoonful is a bite of history.

The traditional Hungarian dessert lekvaros bukta, Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Madal Coffee & Co

With three locations across the city, Madal Coffee has been a local favorite since 2013. More than just a cafe, it stands out with its commitment to specialty coffee, a selection of vegan treats and a trendy vegan pasta menu. A perfect stop for those seeking both great flavor and mindful eating.

My Little Melbourne

Located in the buzzing Madách district, this cozy gem has been serving top-tier coffee since 2012. Though the space is small, it’s constantly full which testaments to its cult status among locals. Famous for its cappuccino, flat white, and tangy lemon cake, it’s a must-visit for true coffee lovers.

Espresso Embassy

Just steps away from St. Stephen’s Basilica, Espresso Embassy is a hub for the city’s coffee connoisseurs. Revered for its dedication to coffee craftsmanship, this spot is more than a cafe it’s a community gathering place. You can also purchase specialty beans to take the experience home with you.

Interior view of Espresso Embassy. (Courtesy of Espresso Embassy)

Kollazs Brasserie

Set along the banks of the Danube, this stylish brasserie located in the Four Seasons Hotel is a favourite among both locals and visitors. Its menu highlights local ingredients and traditional dishes with a modern touch. Don’t leave without trying the schnitzel arguably one of the best in town.

A plate of food served at Kollazs Restaurant the Four Seasons Hotel, Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Cafe Gerbeaud – Vörösmarty square

Dating back to the 1800s, Gerbeaud is a Budapest icon known for its decadent pastries and timeless charm. Situated in one of the city’s most beautiful squares, this historic café is often hailed as a must visit. Be sure to try traditional Hungarian cakes like Dobos, Esterházy, and Sacher tortes each a sweet slice of history.

Stand Restaurant

One of Budapest’s Michelin-starred gems, Stand is a serene haven of culinary sophistication nestled in a vibrant, youthful part of the city. Run by celebrated Hungarian chefs Szabina Szullo and Tamas Szell, the restaurant showcases Hungarian cuisine with a focus on seasonal, local ingredients.

A dish served at Stand Restaurant, Budapest. (Courtesy of Stand Restaurant)

Choose between a six-course or eight-course tasting menu, with seatings typically at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., as the full experience lasts around three to four hours and finishes close to 11 p.m. Every dish is a story served on elegant, traditional dishware with impeccable service.

Spago

Located within what’s arguably Budapest’s trendiest hotel, Spago by Wolfgang Puck is the city’s other Michelin-starred standout. Offering both lunch and dinner service, it’s a celebration of international and Hungarian flavors with signature dishes like the smoked salmon and caviar pizza, New York-style steak, lamb chops, cheese-filled ravioli and exquisite desserts. The ambiance enhances every bite, making it not just a meal but an event. Reservations are essential, especially for dinner, as this is where celebrities, politicians, and cultural figures queue up for a table.

Budapest is a city where every corner breathes with the spirit of a living fairytale. Whether you lose yourself in bustling streets or find serenity in Gellert’s steam, every moment is a magical encounter with history. As the sun dips behind the hills and lights flicker along the Danube, you hear a soft echo in your heart: “I, too, was here.” And know this each step you take in Budapest becomes another line in an unforgettable story.