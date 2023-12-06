Sufi mystic, Islamic scholar and poet Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi continues to influence and inspire his audience. People from all over the world flock to attend the annual celebrations held in his honor each year in Konya, known as the Mevlana Festival.

Known throughout the world as Rumi, while in Türkiye, he is referred to as Mevlana. The 13th-century Persian poet is commemorated each year in Konya in the days leading up to the anniversary of his death, which was on Dec. 17, 1273, with festivities and daily Sema ceremonies.

These ceremonies are performed by Sufi members of the Mevlevi Order, which in English are referred to as the Whirling Dervishes. During the festival, participants have the opportunity to witness the sacred event each day.

This year’s Mevlana Festival is scheduled to take place from Dec. 7 to 17. It is widely regarded as the best time to visit the historical city, which served as Rumi’s last resting place.

Annually, his death is commemorated with the Şeb-i Arus ceremony, signifying the "Wedding Night" or the union of the soul with the divine. This ceremony has been expanded into a 10-day festival in Konya, where Rumi spent most of his life and where his mausoleum is located. Today, his mausoleum is known as the Mevlana Museum.

People from all corners of the world gather to visit Rumi’s Mausoleum on the exact date of his death, which is celebrated on the evening of Dec. 17. It's a significant and cherished event for those who admire and respect the legacy of this great poet and mystic.

Separated by the impressive Aziziye Mosque, the Konya Mevlana Cultural Center is where the Sema ceremonies take place. These religious Whirling Dervish ceremonies, referred to as dikhr and performed in remembrance of God, hold a special place as they are included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Heritage of Humanity.

This visually spectacular and unique experience unfolds in Konya, the very place where the Mevlevi Order was formed by Rumi’s followers 750 years ago, after his passing. It is a meaningful experience and certainly ranks as one of those bucket list items to check off when visiting Türkiye.

Here's what you need to know: Throughout the year, Sema ceremonies that you can witness as a member of the audience are held on Saturday evenings at the Konya Mevlana Cultural Center. However, during the Mevlana Festival, the sessions are increased to daily, and there are two sessions on weekends.

Tickets for these different sessions can be purchased online, and prices range from TL 100 to TL 200 ($3.50 to $7). Due to high demand, they tend to sell out quickly. So, if you plan to attend, it's advisable to secure your tickets in advance.

In addition, scholars and spiritual leaders often conduct seminars and talks on Rumi's teachings, philosophy and the relevance of Sufism in contemporary times.

Konya's cultural venues may host artistic performances, including traditional Turkish music, poetry readings and exhibitions inspired by Rumi's poetry and philosophy. Processions may take place in the streets of Konya, with participants carrying banners, symbols, and images related to Rumi and Sufi mysticism.

Constructed during the Ottoman period, Selimiye Mosque, Konya, Türkiye, May. 20, 2005. (Getty Images Photo)

Where to go:

A sensory spectacle, the Sema Ceremony has dervishes dressed in traditional white robes and tall conical hats engaging in a mesmerizing repetitive spinning movement that symbolizes spiritual ascent and connection with the divine.

The spinning dervishes are accompanied by traditional Sufi music and chanting and attending the event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a highlight of any trip to Konya.

While attending a Whirling Dervish performance at the Konya Mevlana Cultural Center is a given, it is also well worth visiting the Mevlana Museum and Rumi’s Mausoleum, especially if they're on the evening of Dec. 17, which is the Şeb-i Arus" ceremony, which translates to "The Wedding Night" or "Night of Union" and symbolizes the union of Rumi with the divine.

Thousands of people gather at the Mevlana Müzesi, where Rumi's tomb is located, to participate in this spiritual celebration. The museum itself houses a rich collection of Rumi's manuscripts, artifacts, musical instruments, and exhibits about Sufism. Pilgrims often engage in prayer and reflection within the peaceful surroundings of the museum.

The Konya Archaeological Museum (Konya Arkeoloji Müzesi) showcases artifacts from the region's diverse history, spanning from the prehistoric era to the Byzantine and Seljuk periods.

Karatay Medresesi is a historical madrasa, built during the Seljuk period that now houses the Tile Museum (Çini Eserler Müzesi), with an exquisite collection of tiles and ceramics from different periods, showcasing the artistry of Turkish craftsmanship.

An architectural gem, the Ince Minaret Medrese dates back to the 13th century. Its intricate Seljuk design and the minaret, adorned with turquoise tiles, make it a visually stunning site.

Situated on the hill overlooking Konya, Alaeddin Mosque is one of the city's oldest and most significant mosques. The complex includes a mosque, a theological school (madrassa), and the remains of the Seljuk palace.

Constructed during the Ottoman period, Selimiye Mosque is known for its impressive Ottoman architecture. The mosque features a large courtyard and a striking dome, creating a serene atmosphere for worship.

Konya is also home to the shrine of Shams Tabrizi, the spiritual companion and mentor of the poet Rumi. The shrine attracts visitors seeking spiritual connection and inspiration.

Konya also has several historic Turkish baths where visitors can experience the traditional ritual of cleansing and relaxation. These hammams often feature stunning Ottoman architecture.

Europe's largest butterfly flight park, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden, Konya, Türkiye, Nov. 28, 2023. (AA Photo)

Located in Selçuklu, the Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden (Konya Tropikal Kelebek Bahçesi) is housed in an impressive modern butterfly-shaped building and has an expansive indoor garden showcasing 60 types of butterflies.

It’s a delightful spot for nature enthusiasts and families to be immersed in a lush environment with colorful butterflies. Lastly, the Japon Bahçesi is a wonderful Japanese garden and a peaceful spot to take a respite from the bustle of the city.

Located just outside Konya, the Çatalhöyük Archaeological Site is one of the world's oldest known settlements, dating back to around 7500 B.C. The archaeological site provides a glimpse into prehistoric life and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

What to buy and try:

Konya is known for its Mevlevi cuisine, inspired by the culinary traditions of the Mevlevi Order (Whirling Dervishes). Delight your taste buds with specialties like etli ekmek (a thin, crispy meat and bread dish), Mevlana çorbası (Mevlevi soup) and various local kebabs. Try sıkma, which in Konya is a traditional dessert made with grape molasses and tahini, served with walnuts or sesame seeds.

As for gifts, Konya is known for its meerschaum stone, a soft and white material that is ideal for intricate carvings. Skilled artisans in the city create beautiful meerschaum objects, such as pipes, jewelry and decorative items.

The city has a long tradition of carpet weaving and carpets and kilims from Konya are highly prized for their quality and unique designs with vibrant patterns and colors. Konya is also known for its high-quality leather products, including shoes, bags and accessories.