As we bid farewell to summer and the crispness of autumn sets in, it's time to think about your winter getaway plans. Are you ready to pack your bags for a delightful winter adventure? While you set aside your summer outfits, let’s delve into an enchanting destination that embodies the spirit of winter: Cologne, Germany. With its festive atmosphere and stunning Christmas markets, Cologne promises a memorable experience as winter embraces the city.

Discovering Cologne

When it comes to traveling in Germany, my heart has always been drawn to the Bavarian cities in the south, known for their warm hospitality and vibrant culture. However, it’s time to expand our horizons and explore the western part of Germany, where Cologne awaits. This city, heavily damaged during World War II, has undergone a remarkable transformation, yet still retains its historical charm, especially in the Old Town.

Christmas markets, festivals

Cologne is famous for its Christmas markets, which light up the city with a warm glow in December. Visiting these markets is a fantastic way to immerse yourself in the festive spirit, where you can sip on mulled wine and indulge in traditional treats while shopping for unique gifts. Beyond Christmas, Cologne hosts numerous festivals throughout the year, such as the Cologne Carnival, starting on Nov. 11 and culminating in February, offering a vibrant celebration of local culture.

Blend of history, modernity

Cologne is a city where history meets modernity. Neighborhoods like Ehrenfeld, known for its Turkish community, and the bustling Deutz area, filled with business centers and exhibition halls, offer diverse experiences. Start your exploration in the heart of the city at the iconic Cologne Cathedral.

Must-see attractions

Cologne Cathedral

Begin your journey at the stunning Cologne Cathedral, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture completed in 1880. Standing as one of the largest cathedrals in the world, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasting twin spires that soar 157 meters high. Remarkably, it survived World War II with minimal damage and its exterior bears the scars of history. Be sure to admire the breathtaking interior, filled with religious artworks, magnificent stained glass windows and intricate details. Entry is free, but a guided tour of the towers is available for a fee, offering a spectacular view of the city.

Hohenzollern bridge

Next, stroll across the Hohenzollern Bridge, a symbol of Cologne. This bridge connects the two sides of the city and is adorned with countless love locks, making it a romantic spot. The bridge provides an excellent vantage point for viewing the cathedral and the city, particularly at sunset when the scenery is simply magical.

Museum Ludwig

Art lovers will appreciate the Ludwig Museum, located next to the cathedral. This impressive museum houses works by renowned artists such as Picasso, Dali and Warhol, alongside German artists, making it a must-visit for contemporary art enthusiasts.

View of Museum Ludwig (1986), home to one of the most important collections of 20th and 21st century art in the world, Cologne, Germany, Sept 23, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Chocolate Museum

If you have some extra time, don’t miss the Cologne Chocolate Museum. This delightful attraction is especially fun for families, providing insights into the history and production of chocolate. Enjoy tastings and explore a small botanical garden featuring exotic plants like cacao and banana trees.

Rheinpark

For a moment of tranquility, head to Rheinpark, a beautiful green space along the banks of the Rhine River. It’s the perfect spot to relax and enjoy nature amid your urban adventures.

Aerial view on Cologne from Rheinpark. (Shutterstock Photo)

Duftmuseum im Farina

A visit to Cologne wouldn't be complete without exploring the city's perfume museum. Learn about the history of cologne, discover the art of perfume-making and view fascinating exhibits of historical artifacts.

Fischmarkt square

You may have seen photographs of Fischmarkt Square, known for its colorful buildings and the St. Martin’s Church. This picturesque location is ideal for capturing beautiful memories.

Panorama of Fischmarkt square with the historic Town Hall in Erfurt, Cologne, Germany. (Shutterstock Photo)

Friesenplatz square

Friesenplatz is the beating heart of Cologne, featuring a lively mix of restaurants, shops, bars and cafes. It’s a great place to take a break and soak up the local atmosphere.

CologneTriangle

For stunning panoramic views of the city, visit the Cologne Triangle. This observation point offers one of the best perspectives of the Cologne skyline, particularly breathtaking at sunset. Legend has it that the building was initially planned to be much taller, but it was scaled down to ensure the cathedral remained the tallest structure.

Cologne cable car

If you're looking for another unique perspective, consider taking the Cologne Cable Car, which has been in operation for nearly 60 years.

The Rhine cable car, Rhein-Seilbahn across the River Rhine connects the Cologne district of Deutz with the zoo on the other side, Cologne, Germany, May 23, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

It runs between April and October, offering a scenic ride over the Rhine River.